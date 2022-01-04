ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE APPRENTICE 2022: MEET THE WOMEN

By Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
 AMY ANZEL, 48

Occupation: Owner, beauty brand

Lives: London

Key information: Starting her beauty business a little later in life, Amy has now found what she really loves doing after previously working in sales, showbiz and jingles.

She says: 'I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a b***h, I will…'

BRITTANY CARTER, 25

Occupation: Hotel front of house manager

Lives: Bristol

Key information: Brittany is looking to break away from her hotel role and launch the first alcoholic protein drink, with Lord Sugar's help.

She says: 'My motto for life is 'always look on the bright side'

 FRANCESCA KENNEDY-WALLBANK, 26

Occupation: Owner, sustainability company

Lives: Surrey

Key information: The eco-conscious, mathematics graduate is looking for investment in her next venture, providing a product carbon footprint service for businesses with a simple equation of her own creation.

She says: 'There's two types of people in the world- people that say they are going to do things and people that actually do them and I'm a doer'

 HARPEET KAUR, 30

Occupation: Owner, dessert parlour

Lives: West Yorkshire

Key information: Describing herself as a born leader, fearless and funny, Harpreet plans to 'level up' her successful, six-figure coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.

She says: 'I'm definitely not in business to make friends. I'm here to make money, and I'm sure Lord Sugar isn't looking for a new mate.

 KATHRYN LOUISE BURN, 29

Occupation: Owner, online pyjama store

Lives: Swindon

Key information: Kathryn has worked a wide range of jobs from mortgage advisor to events manager. Describing herself as ambitious, kind, and often 'savage', she says she's there to win, not to make friends.

She says: 'My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.'

 SOPHIE WILDING, 32

Occupation: Owner, boutique cocktail bar

Lives: Cheltenham

Key information: Describing herself as 'magical and enchanting' Sophie even has a witch school qualification. She previously worked in sales and has huge renovation plans for her bar.

She says: 'Failure is not an option. Winning is part of my DNA.'

 STEPHANIE AFFLECK, 28

Occupation: Owner, online children's store

Lives: Kent

Key information: With her East-London roots, the blonde is hoping to bond with Lord Sugar and match his no nonsense attitude towards business. She's looking for funding to develop her designer store and be part of the growing pre-loved fashion industry.

She says: 'I've got grit, determination and I'm determined to be successful.'

 SHAMA AMIN, 41

Occupation: Owner, children's day nursery

Lives: Bradford

Key information: Shama already has a busy work life running her children's day nursery as well as juggling life with five children at home. She is ready to prove she has the 'skillset that is required to be one of the best, successful businesswomen in the early years sector.'

She says: 'Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women out there.'

