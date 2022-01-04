ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Saint-Germain are in 'constant contact' with Ousmane Dembele's agents, with the Barcelona forward out of contract at the end of the season

 3 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain could be plotting a surprise swoop for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who faces an unclear future at the Nou Camp.

Dembele, who joined Barca for £96million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, is out of contract at the club at the end of the season.

However talks are ongoing over extending the forward's deal beyond the end of the current campaign.

Forward Ousmane Dembele is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the campaign

Barca are keen to extend but given their current financial predicament will be only willing to do so on reduced terms.

With fewer than six months to run on his deal, that leaves clubs outside of Spain free to negotiate with the 24-year-old over a fresh deal for next season and PSG will have the finances to easily compete with any financial deal Barca may have to offer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the runaway French league leaders are now keen to bring the France international to the club if his current talks with Barca break down.

Dembele is reportedly unsettled by the arrival of Ferran Torres (above) from Manchester City

That could now become a real possibility following reports that Dembele has demanded a package worth nearly £67m to stay at the Nou Camp.

Dembele's request, which has stunned Barca, is said to have come after becoming unsettled at the £55m arrival of Ferran Torres from Manchester City this month, who is likely to compete for a first-team place with the Frenchman.

Dembele's time at Barcelona has been largely dominated by fitness issues and he has already missed a large chunk of the current campaign due to knee and hamstring injuries.

The 24-year-old only came back into action in November and has played five LaLiga matches, providing assists in consecutive matches before Christmas against Elche and Sevilla.

However he was ruled out again in the win at Real Mallorca on Monday due to Covid-19.

Dembele has already missed a large portion of the season due to knee and hamstring issues

Sports
