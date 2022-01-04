ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Data centers, EVs drive PJM's long-term load growth forecast, but it expects some utilities to see declines

By Ethan Howland
utilitydive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PJM Interconnection expects its summer and winter peak load will grow by 0.4% and 0.7% a year, respectively, over the next decade, according to the grid operator's latest annual load forecast released on Friday. Nearly all the anticipated growth is driven by expectations for new data centers in...

www.utilitydive.com

Related
CleanTechnica

Fossil Gas No Longer Needed As Bridge To Clean Energy Future

As coal plants shut down across the United States, there is a pervasive belief that gas is the necessary “bridge” to a low-carbon grid. As of late 2021, utilities and other investors are anticipating investing more than $50 billion in new gas power plants over the next decade. But, in reality, we no longer need these gas plants to tide us over until renewables are ready or affordable. Renewables are here now, and are often cheaper than gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
utilitydive.com

Gov. Hochul announces $500M offshore wind investment, electrification push for New York

New York's third offshore wind procurement will launch this year and is expected to result in at least 2 GW of new projects, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, announced Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The procurement will be paired with a $500 million infrastructure investment to develop a supply chain for the state's burgeoning offshore wind industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Forecasting#Pjm#The Pjm Interconnection#Dominion Energy#Evs#Dive Insight#Glenrock Associates#Monitoring Analytics
jwnenergy.com

New York to spend $500 million to fuel boom in offshore wind

New York state will spend $500 million building up ports and manufacturing infrastructure for offshore wind farms in a bid to become home base for the nascent industry. The investments announced Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul will focus on building the supply chain for offshore turbines, which can provide clean power to a densely populated coast with little room for onshore wind farms or solar power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
geneseorepublic.com

Opened your gas bill? What made the price of heating your home jump?

Opened your gas bill this month? Did you suffer some sticker shock? The price of a therm of natural gas has more than doubled since January of 2021. According to utility company NICOR, the price of a therm of natural gas in January 2021 was 29 cents, and in January of 2022, it jumped to 61 cents per therm. That is more than a 100% increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Energy price rises hitting whole economy, trade body boss says

Energy bills could be hiked by more than 50% in April, according to experts. The rise in energy prices is something that is affecting the entire economy, the head of an influential trade body has said as the industry prepares for a meeting with ministers this afternoon. Emma Pinchbeck, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Alternative low-carbon fuels predicted to ‘steal headlines’

After accelerating sustainability commitments in 2021 and the COP26 climate conference in November, Freightwaves asked industry experts what trends they think will be at the forefront of sustainability in 2022. Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves, said that sustainability commitments will grow the most, and he predicted that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Integrated hydrological, power system and economic modelling of climate impacts on electricity demand and cost

Impacts of climate-related water stress and temperature changes can cascade through energy systems, although models have yet to capture this compounding of effects. Here, we employ a coupled water"“power"“economy model to capture these important interactions in a study of the exceedance of water temperature thresholds for power generation in the western United States. We find that not all reductions in reserve electricity-generation capacity result in impacts, and that when they occur, intermittent interruptions in electricity supply at critical times of the day, week and year account for much of the economic impacts. Finally, we find that impacts may be in different locations from the original water stress. We estimate that the consumption loss can be up to 0.3% annually and the drivers identified in coupled modelling can increase the average cost of electricity by up to 3%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynews.us

New solar shingles slim down installations and prices

SOLAR: A roofing company rolls out a solar shingle product that features a slim profile and will cost about $14,000 less than installing a traditional roof and panels separately. (Washington Post, Canary Media) ALSO: Researchers at Colorado’s National Renewable Energy Lab work to bring perovskite solar cells, which are cheaper...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Clean energy generated 46% of Germany’s net public power in 2021

Clean energy made up 46% of Germany’s net public power generation in 2021. That was down from 50% in 2020, according to Fraunhofer ISE, the largest solar energy research institute in Europe. Solar PV generation was up 0.7 terawatt-hours (TWh), but the reason clean energy’s share of power declined...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

