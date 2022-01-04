ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Andy Cohen continue hosting on New Year’s Eve?

wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWGN’s Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Daily Republic

Fully-vaccinated Andy Cohen reveals he had Covid-19 again

NEW YORK — For fans wondering why Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show was airing reruns, it wasn’t due to him taking an early holiday break. The Emmy Award-winning reality TV kingpin revealed he was battling a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Cohen returned to the New York city studios...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

‘A Life Well Lived’: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Start CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show by Honoring Betty White

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen kicked off CNN’s countdown to 2022 by raising a glass in honor of Betty White. The legendary actress passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans of her illustrious career. As CNN launched their New Year’s Eve show from Times Square, Cohen proposed that he and Cooper raise their first glass of the night to White.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Shades Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Broadcast: They’re A ‘Group Of Losers’

Andy Cohen brought some shade into 2022, as he bashed Ryan Seacrest’s competing NYE special on Dec. 31. Andy Cohen proved he’s as shady as The Real Housewives during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on December 31, when he dissed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” the 53-year-old producer said.
TV & VIDEOS
963kklz.com

Andy Cohen Drunkenly Calls Arnel Pineda-Fronted Journey ‘Fake Journey’

Andy Cohen spent his New Year’s Eve getting drunk on air with Anderson Cooper as part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, and his unfiltered drunken self took aim at Journey. Journey was one of the performers in New York’s Times Square on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022, whose stage was near the CNN set. Cohen overheard part of the performance which led to the moment below where he said, “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it?! It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 for a Second Time

Back in the studio! Andy Cohen returned to his SiriusXM show after taking a week off as he battled a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 53-year-old Bravo star revealed on Monday's Radio Andy he'd been quarantining for 10 days after testing positive for the virus for the second time. "I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Reacts to Stephen Colbert Poking Fun at His Drunk New Year’s Eve Behavior, CNN Weighs In

Taking it in stride! Andy Cohen may have some regrets about his New Year’s Eve special on CNN, but he wasn’t bothered by Stephen Colbert‘s recap of the evening. The comedian, 57, discussed the special during the Monday, January 3, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, beginning with the now-viral clip where the Bravo exec, 53, slammed former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Andy Cohen says he was following CNN orders with his drunken New Year's Eve Live antics: "I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year's Eve"

Cohen defended his drunken controversies on CNN New Year's Eve Live this morning on The Howard Stern Show. Cohen made his comments a day after CNN said it was standing by Cohen after he "said something he shouldn't have on live TV." Howard Stern asked about rumors that CNN staffers are upset that he's ruining the network's image, especially since he isn't a CNN employee. Cohen responded that "the only direction I get every year from (CNN president) Jeff Zucker is have fun....And that is my job. It was not only a middling year, but it ended in a car crash of COVID and Betty White dying on the day of New Year's Eve... So it was like, we have to kick it into gear. We have to have fun. A lot of people are home spending their evening with us." ALSO: New Year's Eve Live dominated MSNBC and Fox News with 2.12 million viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CNN Says Andy Cohen Will Return To New Year’s Eve Gig; Host Says He Regrets Verbal Barbs About Ryan Seacrest

Andy Cohen will return to CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage for 2022, a network spokesperson said, as Cohen addressed some of the alcohol-fueled on-air rants he made while hosting the most recent event with Anderson Cooper. “I can confirm that Andy will be back next year,” the spokesperson said. Some of Cohen’s moments from the Friday/Saturday telecast went viral, particularly a rant against outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. In another moment during the coverage, Cohen slammed the New Year’s Eve festivities playing out on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest as host. “If you look behind me, you will see Ryan Seacrest’s group...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

Watch: Andy Cohen "Regrets" Dissing Ryan Seacrest on NYE. Andy Cohen has learned his lesson. While hosting CNN's New Year's Eve countdown with Anderson Cooper, Cohen says he was "a hair over-served," he wrote on Instagram after the show, which is what led to his taking a jab at ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve—and by extension, its host, Ryan Seacrest.
