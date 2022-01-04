Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Andy Cohen continue hosting on New Year’s Eve?

Andy Cohen spent his New Year’s Eve getting drunk on air with Anderson Cooper as part of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, and his unfiltered drunken self took aim at Journey. Journey was one of the performers in New York’s Times Square on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022, whose stage was near the CNN set. Cohen overheard part of the performance which led to the moment below where he said, “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it?! It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”
