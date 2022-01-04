Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Will Andy Cohen continue hosting on New Year’s Eve?

Cohen defended his drunken controversies on CNN New Year's Eve Live this morning on The Howard Stern Show. Cohen made his comments a day after CNN said it was standing by Cohen after he "said something he shouldn't have on live TV." Howard Stern asked about rumors that CNN staffers are upset that he's ruining the network's image, especially since he isn't a CNN employee. Cohen responded that "the only direction I get every year from (CNN president) Jeff Zucker is have fun....And that is my job. It was not only a middling year, but it ended in a car crash of COVID and Betty White dying on the day of New Year's Eve... So it was like, we have to kick it into gear. We have to have fun. A lot of people are home spending their evening with us." ALSO: New Year's Eve Live dominated MSNBC and Fox News with 2.12 million viewers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO