NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man will face a judge on Thursday after he opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her brother in October 2021 in Nashville. According to an arrest warrant, On October 27, Kenchisa T. Carter, 25, was picked up at his home on Highland Circle by his ex-girlfriend and they went to pick up her brother at the Nashville Nightmare haunted house on Gallatin Pike North.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO