More than 80 percent of Association of Equipment Manufacturers members predict rising demand for construction and agriculture equipment during 2022. According to AEM Director of Market Intelligence Benjamin Duyck, a recent membership survey’s findings indicate that 44 percent of those asked believe construction equipment demand in 2022 will prove above normal, while 65 percent of those surveyed believe the demand for ag-related equipment will be above normal.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO