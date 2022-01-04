ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold hails 'world class' Edouard Mendy following Chelsea stopper's heroics against Liverpool during thrilling Stamford Bridge clash

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Trent Alexander-Arnold has labelled Edouard Mendy 'world class' following Liverpool's pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues came from two goals down to share the spoils in west London thanks to strikes from Matteo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, although both sides had chances to add more to the scoreline.

Caoimh Kelleher, standing in for No 1 stopper Alisson Becker, kept his side in the game while Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy executed a marvellous save to deny Mohamed Salah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDMXP_0dcYvYKv00
Trent Alexander-Arnold has lavished praise on 'world class' Chelsea stopper Edouard Mendy

And Alexander-Arnold, reflecting on the events at Stamford Bridge, gave credit to the 'world class' Senegalese goalkeeper.

'It was an even second half,' Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's official website. 'They probably had a lot more of the ball than us, especially in our defensive third and in and around our box, but we defended well and didn't give them too many chances.

'When Caoimh was needed he's pulled off two world-class saves in the first and second half and he's stepped into Ali's shoes and done really well today. It's a credit to him, but we defended well and never gave them too many chances and we had the better chances in the second half.

'But when you are up against a world-class team with a world-class goalkeeper he makes world-class saves. So, like I said, I think a point apiece is fair.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJpG3_0dcYvYKv00
Mendy was in top form to keep Liverpool limited to just two goals at Stamford Bridge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHXQ3_0dcYvYKv00
Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold credited Mendy and said that Chelsea were deserving of a pojnt

The Englishman was left to rue the Reds' inability to hold onto their lead after Sadio Mane and Salah's goals were wiped out in a thrilling end to the first half.

‘We started the game well and it was what we set out to do, we had a game plan and we did that first half,' he added.

‘Probably not everything we set out to do but we scored two quite early goals. Going 2-0 up was obviously what we wanted, and then last five or 10 minutes of the first half we’ve took our foot off the gas and let them back in.

‘That first goal, no-one is in the changing room pointing fingers or anything, there’s nothing you can do about them, a world-class strike.

‘The second one, there was a couple of mistakes and it could have been prevented but they took their chances and we took ours. At the end of the day it was a fair and even point.’

The draw leaves Liverpool with a slim chance of catching runaway league leaders Manchester City, who sit top of the table with an 11-point advantage over the Anfield side, although they have a game in hand.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel make shortlist for FIFA's Best Men's Coach award for 2021... with Italy manager Roberto Mancini also included after guiding them to Euro 2020 success

FIFA have unveiled their three-man shortlist for the Best Men's Coach of the year award for 2021. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Italy coach Roberto Mancini are up for the gong with the winner announced on January 17. Guardiola is up for the award after guiding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Stamford Bridge#Senegalese#Englishman#Reds
Daily Mail

Edouard Mendy named on final three-man shortlist for 2021 FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper... and Chelsea stopper will go head-to-head with last year's winner Manuel Neuer and Gianluigi Donnarumma in a bid to lift the title

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy will go head-to-head with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer later this month in a bid to be named FIFA's Best Men's Goalkeeper for 2021. The trio are all up for the top keeper award at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021, with Bayern Munich keeper Neuer looking to retain the title he claimed in 2020.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'You have to be ready to fight': Hugo Lloris criticises Tottenham for a lack of aggression in Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea but challenged team to turn tie around in second leg

Hugo Lloris said Tottenham failed to show fighting spirit in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea which left them on the brink of elimination from the Carabao Cup. The Spurs captain was particularly scathing of the way Tottenham started the game, with Kai Havertz giving Chelsea the lead in only the fifth minute at Stamford Bridge after pouncing on a sloppy pass from Japhet Tanganga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Calamitous Tottenham gift Chelsea the advantage in first leg of League Cup semi-final

Antonio Conte's return to Stamford Bridge plagued by errors that hand Chelsea first leg lead. Hosts dominate throughout as Romelu Lukaku takes first step on road to redemption. If Romelu Lukaku scored an own goal with his controversial television interview then Tottenham calamitously struck a couple themselves as Chelsea took control of this League Cup semi-final tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Lijnders tests positive for Covid-19 as doubts grow over Arsenal vs Liverpool Carabao Cup tie

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal on Thursday, the club have confirmed. It comes after Liverpool made a formal request to the EFL for the tie at the Emirates Stadium to be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak among players and staff. Lijnders was set to take charge of the fixture, with manager Jurgen Klopp still in isolation following his positive test last week, but the Dutchman returned a positive test on Tuesday evening. Liverpool’s assistant manager was due to give a press conference on...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals strong links with Chelsea board after fining Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the strength of his “close relationship” with Chelsea’s board and confirmed Romelu Lukaku will be fined for his recent controversial interview.Club-record signing Lukaku apologised for revealing his unhappiness at Chelsea in an interview released last Thursday but conducted three weeks prior.The £98million summer recruit was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but is now back in training and in contention for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.Tuchel believes Lukaku did not intend to cause such widespread damage and is determined to “clean the mess up”, but also lifted the lid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight

Chelsea will hope to put a mixed recent period on and off the field behind them as they meet Tottenham in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Thomas Tuchel’s side host the first leg before making the trip across London next week, with Romelu Lukaku back after apologising for his controversial comments in an interview last week. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Spurs in the League Cup semi-finalSpurs remain unbeaten in the league under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte since the Italian’s arrival in early November, and face Conte’s former club thrice in January in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Rudiger 'is in no rush' to sign a pre-contract agreement despite interest from top European sides - with Chelsea 'reluctant' to meet his wage demands of more than £200,000-a-week

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly in no rush to decide where his future lies. The German international is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and is free to speak to clubs over a pre-contract agreement. But Sky Sports have reported that the 28-year-old is in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ask to postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal

Liverpool have requested the EFL postpones their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday as the club struggles to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 among players and staff.The manager Jurgen Klopp missed Sunday’s Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive for the virus last week along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Joel Matip, forward Roberto Firmino and three other members of staff. More positive cases have developed this week causing the club’s Kirkby training ground to be closed on Tuesday.Injuries have added to Liverpool’s problems while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have all now departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku says sorry to upset Chelsea fans after controversial interview

Romelu Lukaku has offered a direct apology to Chelsea supporters in a bid to build bridges after his controversial interview revealing unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.The club-record signing has already said sorry internally at Chelsea and returned to training, but has now moved to address Blues fans personally.The Belgium striker fell in hot water with Chelsea after telling Sky Sport Italy last week of his dissatisfaction at the club, just months after his £98million summer transfer from Inter Milan.Lukaku was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but is now in contention to feature in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool close training ground due to further Covid-19 positives with Arsenal semi-final in doubt

Liverpool have closed their training ground following further postive Covid-19 tests within their first team group, leaving their Carabao Cup trip to Arsenal on the brink of postponement.Assistant manager Pep Lijnders was confirmed as the latest member of staff that would miss Thursday evening's semi-final first leg at the Emirates, with manager Jurgen Klopp already in isolation.Liverpool have since confirmed that more suspected positive cases in addition to Lijnders emerged among players and staff on Wednesday morning.It is understood that the AXA Centre in Kirkby will be closed for at least the next 48 hours in an effort to stop...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel hails Kai Havertz after forward broke finger scoring against Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Kai Havertz for playing through the pain of a “horrible” broken finger in Chelsea’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Tottenham.Havertz’s fifth goal of the season put Chelsea in charge against a miserable Spurs but the Germany forward suffered a nasty broken finger in the tumble that followed his early finish.The 22-year-old battled on until half-time when he was forced to give up the ghost amid mounting pain, but Chelsea still produced a fine result amid a makeshift set-up and against a strong Spurs XI.Chelsea made a last-minute switch to a back four after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, the club have confirmed.The former Liverpool midfielder joins the Midlands club and former teammate Steven Gerrard, initially on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent.A statement read: “Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.“The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy