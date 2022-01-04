Trent Alexander-Arnold hails 'world class' Edouard Mendy following Chelsea stopper's heroics against Liverpool during thrilling Stamford Bridge clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold has labelled Edouard Mendy 'world class' following Liverpool's pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues came from two goals down to share the spoils in west London thanks to strikes from Matteo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic, although both sides had chances to add more to the scoreline.

Caoimh Kelleher, standing in for No 1 stopper Alisson Becker, kept his side in the game while Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy executed a marvellous save to deny Mohamed Salah.

And Alexander-Arnold, reflecting on the events at Stamford Bridge, gave credit to the 'world class' Senegalese goalkeeper.

'It was an even second half,' Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's official website. 'They probably had a lot more of the ball than us, especially in our defensive third and in and around our box, but we defended well and didn't give them too many chances.

'When Caoimh was needed he's pulled off two world-class saves in the first and second half and he's stepped into Ali's shoes and done really well today. It's a credit to him, but we defended well and never gave them too many chances and we had the better chances in the second half.

'But when you are up against a world-class team with a world-class goalkeeper he makes world-class saves. So, like I said, I think a point apiece is fair.'

The Englishman was left to rue the Reds' inability to hold onto their lead after Sadio Mane and Salah's goals were wiped out in a thrilling end to the first half.

‘We started the game well and it was what we set out to do, we had a game plan and we did that first half,' he added.

‘Probably not everything we set out to do but we scored two quite early goals. Going 2-0 up was obviously what we wanted, and then last five or 10 minutes of the first half we’ve took our foot off the gas and let them back in.

‘That first goal, no-one is in the changing room pointing fingers or anything, there’s nothing you can do about them, a world-class strike.

‘The second one, there was a couple of mistakes and it could have been prevented but they took their chances and we took ours. At the end of the day it was a fair and even point.’

The draw leaves Liverpool with a slim chance of catching runaway league leaders Manchester City, who sit top of the table with an 11-point advantage over the Anfield side, although they have a game in hand.