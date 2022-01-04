ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral iPhone hack is a BAD idea – why you should never use it

By Sean Keach
 2 days ago

A VIRAL iPhone hack spreading around TikTok is designed to fix a major bug-bear.

But you should simply ignore the trick and carry on without it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcAWf_0dcYvL6i00
Katamogz has a handy trick, but there might be a better solution Credit: TikTok / @katamogz / Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZcdd_0dcYvL6i00
Putting your bar back at the top of Safari may not be the best idea Credit: TikTok / @katamogz / Apple

It's all to do with Safari, which underwent a big change in the latest iOS 15 update for iPhone.

The search and URL bar that usually lives at the top of Safari has moved to the bottom.

This has irked some users who have recently updated.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Why has the search bar on Safari been moved to the bottom of the page so incvonenient."

Another said: "Why hasn't anyone been talking about Safari search bar being moved??? Wtf was the point of that besides to be irritating."

TikTok star and tech helper Katarina Mogus shared a trick on how to move the bar back.

Simply open Safari, tap the aA symbol, and then choose Show Top Address Bar.

But the reality is that you should just get used to the new design.

Apple has moved the bar to the bottom so it's easier to reach.

Having to stretch your fingers to the top of the screen might feel natural now, but you'll soon get used to the new way.

Importantly, iPhone screens have grown over the years – and having the bar at the top is simply a relic of the past.

When iPhones were small – 4 inches or less – it didn't matter that the bar was at the top.

But some iPhone models now have gigantic 6.7-inch displays, so ease of use becomes an issue.

You won't be alone in sticking with it.

One iPhone fan on Twitter said: "The search bar being moved to the bottom in Safari really p***** me off while I was adjusting to the change.

"But honestly it was an excellent decision."

Another wrote: "Now tapping is much better and makes sense to mobile devices, because is closer to fingers."

And one said: "Safari's search bar in iOS 15 is better at the bottom.

"It takes some adjustment but much easier for one-handed use.

"Don't fall for the lies and move it back to the top!"

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

In other news, Google Chrome users have been urged to delete their browser.

Facebook recently rebranded to Meta.

best iPhone 13 deals.

And take a look at your hidden Facebook rejection folder.

