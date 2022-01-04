THE APPRENTICE 2022: MEET THE MEN

AARON WILLIS, 38

Occupation: Flight Operations Instructor

Lives in: Chorley, Lancashire

Key information: Having served in the RAF for 12 years as Flight Operations Instructor, Aaron has set out to start his own security business.

He says: 'My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody and I think that's the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me.'

AKSHAY THAKRAR, 28

Occupation: Owner, Digital Marketing Agency

Lives in: London

Key information: Referring to himself as a man who believes sleeping is a 'waste of time' he also claims his first word as a newborn was ‘profit'.

He says: 'My friends call me AK 47 because I'm a killer salesperson.'

CONOR GILSENAN, 28

Occupation: Sales Executive and former Professional Rugby Player

Lives in: London

Key information: Hard working and 'hyper motivated by money', ex rugby player Conor describes himself as a 'corporate panther' with a record for getting deals done and who will win this series.

He says: 'I'm going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I'm going to get it done, and I'm going to be Lord Sugar's perfect business partner.'

NAVID SOLE, 27

Occupation: Pharmacist

Lives in: London

Key information: Qualified pharmacist and Nicki Minaj superfan Navid aspires to create a successful pharmacy business with the help and expertise of Lord Sugar.

He says: 'Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I'm a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.'

AKEEM BUNDU KAMARA, 29

Occupation: Strategy Manager for a Financial Firm

Lives in: London

Key information: Akeem considers himself a people's person who loves being around others, however as a 'numbers guy', his analytical ability often causes him to think carefully about his every move, as he claims he will come in with a 'calculated point of view.'

He says: 'My growing up has made me who I am, I'm able to converse with everyone, but also able to show that financial, business side to myself.'

ALEX SHORT, 27

Occupation: Owner, Commercial Cleaning Company

Lives in: Hertford

Key information: With big goals for his commercial cleaning business, Alex is driven, focused and is 'not going to stop' until he gets where he wants to go.

He says: 'I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I'm coming for you.'

HARRY MAHMOOD, 35

Occupation: Regional Operations Manager

Lives in: West Midlands

Key information: Inspired by the kindness of his grandparents, Harry wants to help and support people.

He says: 'Everything I've looked into achieving, I've achieved I've literally done everything I've put my mind to.'

NICK SHOWERING, 31

Occupation: Finance Manager

Lives in: London

Key information: After 'working in the shadow of his family's business', qualified accountant Nick hopes to make a name for himself in the drinks industry with his line of flavoured water.

He says: 'In business I'm a bit of a force to be reckoned with I know what I'm talking about, I know how things work, and I'm extremely experienced So, I'm a bit of an animal in the boardroom'