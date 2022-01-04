ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Russell Dickerson’s Goofy Take On Golden Girls’ Theme Song Is Just What 2022 Needs

By ckruse
country1025.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White was certainly known for her sense of humor, and humility. Keeping that in mind, she probably would have loved...

country1025.com

103GBF

See Betty White’s Metal Version of ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Song

Betty White had an immeasurable amount of amazing moments throughout her decades-long career, but do you remember when she performed a metal version of The Golden Girls theme song during a Saturday Night Live skit?. White hosted an episode of SNL back in May of 2010, when she was 88...
MUSIC
Spin

Josh Klinghoffer Pays Tribute to Betty White With Golden Girls Theme Song Cover

Last year threw us one last middle finger on Dec. 31 and took away Betty White, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Tributes to the beloved actress came pouring in immediately, including one from Josh Klinghoffer. The former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist shared a cover of the Golden Girls theme song on Instagram along with a thoughtful end-of-year message.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Lake Street Dive Cover ‘Golden Girls’ Theme Song

Lake Street Dive shared video featuring their cover of “Thank You For Being A Friend,” the theme from NBC sitcom The Golden Girls. The footage comes from LSD’s November 2020 Lounge Around Sounds Variety Hour livestream series. Released by Lake Street Dive in honor of Golden Girls...
MUSIC
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Betty White
Person
Tim Mcgraw
ABC News

'Fancy Like' singer Walker Hayes shares teaser of new song out Friday

Walker Hayes is welcoming 2022 with "Drinking Songs." The country singer revealed on social media that he's dropping a new song titled "Drinking Songs" on Friday. A teaser for the track features a stomping melody of swampy drums and guitar as Hayes sings, "Smoke rings in a dark room/Broke heart on a barstool/Ash tray full of burned-out ciga-regrets."
MUSIC
#The Golden Girls
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
