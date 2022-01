The oil and natural gas industry in Texas and the U.S. ended 2021 on a positive note as drilling and production increased from declines caused by the pandemic during 2020. “There has been a noticeable shift in sentiment in the oil market, with an increasing number of forecasts stating that demand destruction coming from the Omicron variant would not be as bad as previous variants due to the absence of widespread lockdowns,” according to Oilprice.com.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO