Like most people I know, the great state of Indiana has been my home since the day I entered this world. I come from a long line of people on both sides of my family who were born and raised here. Could I have left? Sure. In my line of work, it's quite common for people to bounce around from city to city (or to use media industry lingo, market to market) as they try to work their way up to more populated areas. My wife often jokes about our "Five-Year Plan" where I was going to get some career experience here at home after college then start looking for a job in a bigger city. That was nearly 25 years ago.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO