ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Meet the Athletes: Alysa Liu

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. hasn’t seen a women’s singles figure skater reach the Olympic podium since Sasha Cohen at Torino 2006. Alysa Liu looks to change that. At 13 years old, Liu became the youngest-ever national champion when she won the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. She proved her victory was no fluke...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Tennessean

What to know about Scott Hamilton, NBC analyst for US Figure Skating Championships who lives in Nashville

Scott Hamilton will serve as an analyst for NBC's broadcast of the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships from Jan. 3-9 in Nashville. Here's what to know about him:. Hamilton is one of the most decorated figure skaters of his era. The peak of his performance came in 1984. That year, he won his fourth consecutive world championship, his fourth consecutive national championship, and his only Olympic gold medal.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Skater Gracie Gold 'Overwhelmed' After Emotional Routine Returning from Depression Struggles

Gracie Gold made an impressive return to the ice during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday. Gold, 26, finished a nearly three-minute routine to "East of Eden" at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, pulling in a score of 67.61, The Washington Post reports. Her performance comes after years of struggles for the Olympic bronze medalist, who has battled an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Sports Illustrated#The Cs Lombardia Trophy#Russian
MassLive.com

U.S. Championships 2022 figure skating: Live stream, TV schedule, how to watch Nathan Chen, top American skaters

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships head into the senior events in primetime as this week’s figure skating goes from streaming-only to airing on NBC. The U.S. Championships in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off earlier this week with the Junior events. But now, it’s time for the top American skaters to hit the ice, including Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Jason Brown on the men’s side as well as Alysa Liu, Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn on the women’s side. This week’s event will be one last major outing before the skaters prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. All of this week’s coverage will be available to stream live via Peacock. Meanwhile, key events will be broadcast on TV via NBC Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
PopSugar

Watch Mariah Bell's Breathtaking Short Program From the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships

After a spectacular short program totaling 75.55 points on Jan. 6, Mariah Bell leads the women's competition at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championships. According to NBC Sports, should Bell, 25, win Nationals, she'd be the oldest national champ in 95 years. The competition also marks the last one before the sport's Beijing Olympic team is announced, and if Bell were to get on that coveted roster, she'd reportedly be the oldest US Olympic women's singles skater in 94 years. Three women will make the team, and it would be her Olympic debut.
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Post

Highlights from the women’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Mariah Bell won the women’s national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, likely earning a spot on the three-person U.S. Olympic team when it is announced Saturday. Karen Chen finished second and Isabeau Levito came in third. Alysa Liu, considered the top American female figure skater, dropped out...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Mariah Bell captures U.S. title on ninth try, set to lead American women's trio

Four years after she couldn't find her best in the Olympic season at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Mariah Bell delivered right when she needed to. The 25-year-old, in her ninth appearance at the national championships, skated two crowd-pleasing programs in the event to seal her first gold on Friday (7 January) in Nashville, scoring a 216.25 overall. It's her fourth career medal at nationals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy