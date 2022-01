CORONA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV Motorsports Network gives race fans another reason to celebrate the New Year with the LIVE broadcast of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, now in its 36th year at the Tulsa Expo Raceway located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hailed as racing's answer to the Super Bowl, the exciting open-wheel event draws in thousands of spectators and hundreds of competitors every year. The annual event will air live on Saturday, January 15th at 8:30 p.m. ET on MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus for yearly subscribers.

