Floyd Mayweather teases a boxing comeback as he admits he may be open to fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Money Kicks in an exhibition bout in Dubai, with undefeated great hailing amateur for 'doing big things'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Floyd Mayweather has teased a return to boxing after admitting he may be tempted back to take on Money Kicks, a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

All-time great Mayweather, 44, stepped away from the sport in 2017 with a formidable 50-0 record but is set to take part in an exhibition bout in Dubai.

He has plans to return to the ring next month for the exclusive, lavish showpiece - with Money Kicks, real name Rashed Belhasa, tipped to be his next opponent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Edb9_0dcYs68700
Floyd Mayweather has teased a return to boxing, as he gears up for an exhibition bout in Dubai

Posing in front of a helipad at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, he said: 'I spoke with [my advisors] about Money Kicks. We don't really know.

'He is from [Dubai]. It is going to be great.

'It will be a very special crowd. Not too many people. So, if you get the chance to come here, you must know that you are very special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfVK1_0dcYs68700
All-time great Mayweather, who is unbeaten, says he may be tempted to make a comeback

'Money Kicks is doing big things and I like what I am seeing.'

A social media sensation based in Dubai, Money Kicks has won two amateur fights.

He has over two million followers on YouTube and Instagram and, aged just 19, is incredibly 25 years younger than Mayweather.

Money Kicks won his debut bout last summer, having beaten a fellow influencer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095bHj_0dcYs68700
Money Kicks, real name Rashed Belhasa, has been tipped to be Mayweather's next opponent

Mayweather, meanwhile, last fought last year in a money-spinning showdown against Logan Paul, another YouTuber who has ventured into boxing.

Paul was able to last the distance despite taking a series of heavy blows across the eight rounds, and the fight was held under an exhibition rule-set.

But the next scrap for 'Money' is pencilled in for February 20, and will be his third exhibition after he faced Conor McGregor and kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajmpC_0dcYs68700
After being criticised for fighting in exhibitions, Mayweather says he is putting on a 'showcase'

Despite being criticised in some quarters for some of his exploits after retiring from professional boxing, Mayweather has stressed he is putting on a 'showcase'.

'I don't like to call what I'm doing a fight,' he said. 'I like to call it a limited edition boxing showcase.

'Because it's bigger than just boxing - we want to give the people some entertainment so there will be more than one fight.'

