For those of you who celebrate it, I hope that you have a most wonderful, holy, and safe Christmas Day. You have heard me say that “Cash is King” forever in this column, because the studies show that people who use cash for their discretionary spending spend less. That is because cash is an object that connects you to your hard-earned money, unlike cards, which are not your hard-earned money. They are more of a concept. They just represent money. In addition, the studies show that it is hard to “impulse buy” with cash, but not so much with a card.

