Call of Duty: Warzone fans all have the same complaint with pay-to-win skin

By Shabana Arif
 2 days ago
WARZONE fans are clamouring for a fix for a pay-to-win skin that renders players invisible.

The obvious problem being that if you're running around in Call of Duty and no one can see you, you can cause all kinds of havoc.

Awoken Francis TIer 100 Operator skin Credit: Activision

The Awoken Legendary Francis skin unlocks at Tier 100 of the Warzone and Vanguard Season One Battle Pass.

But anyone who dons the skin becomes invisible with the exception of the embellished orange mask.

The glitch was spotted as early as December 15, by YouTuber BennyCentral and shared in a video clip on Twitter.

Awoken Francis' unintended invisibility appears to kick in at the 35 metre range, and you're hardly going to spot a floating mask beyond that.

The community is fuming over the glitch, especially as players can buy Tier skips to avoid grinding their way through the Battle Pass.

Pro gamer Emily 'Swishem' chimed in last week on Twitter, saying, "how have they not fixed the invisible skin in warzone yet? Like?????"

Her replies are filled with fellow incensed players, and so are the responses to Raven Software's Festive Fervor event tweets.

"I’m not even surprised anymore. This company doesn’t care for their players and customers lol they don’t care if the game dies . They have no pride in the game at all," said one gamer.

"The Awoken Francis skin in Warzone is a joke. We are playing against players that are nearly completely invisible. Sort your f*cking game out," fumed another, adding "Disable it while you work on a fix. Is it really that hard?"

"FIX THE AWOKEN FRANCIS SKIN," tweeted someone angry enough to use all caps.

"THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE 2 WEEKS LATER YOUR MILKING IT JUST TAKE IT OUT IF YOU CANT FIX ITS A GAME BREAKING GLITCH."

The devs haven't responded or acknowledged the bug despite it being present for a couple of weeks now.

It's one of a number of issues affecting gameplay that haven't been addressed yet.

Between the holiday break and Warzone developers going on strike last month, there's a laundry list of things to fix now that they're back.

For now, Awoken Francis is still available to use and still making all kinds of trouble.

