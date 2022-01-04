ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CDC recommends shortened booster period for COVID Vaccine

By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today announced its recommendation that Pfizer-BioNTech...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Booster#Disease Control#Covid Vaccine#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy