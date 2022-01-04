ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Kashkari says not clear when supply side inflation factors will normalize

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The demand side factors contributing to higher inflation may fade as the fiscal support rolled out to bolster the U.S....

WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
Inman.com

Interest rates climb as Fed looks to shrink balance sheet

Even as they taper support for mortgage markets, policymakers at the Federal Reserve looking forward to offloading government debt and mortgage-backed securities from the Fed’s balance sheet, which has swelled to more than $8 trillion during the pandemic. Although the Fed hasn’t set a timetable for shrinking its balance...
Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more agressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummetted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggresively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
Fed officials see earlier rate hikes as US hiring recovers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. job market is nearly healthy enough that the central bank's low-interest rate policies are no longer needed, Federal Reserve officials concluded last month. Fed officials also expressed concerns in minutes from its December meeting, released Wednesday, that surging inflation was spreading into...
Fed sees rate hikes 'sooner' as inflation spikes: meeting minutes

Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) accelerated the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus measures and released forecasts showing central bankers expect to hike interest rates -- their most potent weapon against price increases -- as many as three times in 2022.
Fed Funds Futures See Rate Hike in March After Minutes of Policy Meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Futures on the federal funds rate on Wednesday have priced in a roughly 80% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the March meeting following the release of the U.S. central bank's minutes of its last policy meeting. For the year, rate...
Supply chain and labor challenges, inflation persist as omicron fuels ‘deteriorating’ conditions, Fed says

The supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and rising inflation that have plagued the economy during the pandemic may last longer than previously expected with some businesses facing “deteriorating” conditions due to omicron and other coronavirus variants, according to the Federal Reserve. As a result, some businesses are “implementing...
Inflation & The Great Supply Lie

The Fed turns into a 'Paper Hawk'. It remains very dovish in the face of mounting inflation. Inflation is high. How high? Well I probably don't need to tell you, but for the benefit of the elites who don't do their own shopping:. That's the highest it has been since...
FOXBusiness

Fed a 'bigger risk' in 2022 than inflation, market expert warns

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Independent Advisor Alliance CIO Chris Zaccarelli argued that the Federal Reserve will be a "bigger risk" than inflation in 2022. CHRIS ZACCARELLI: I mean, I think the Fed is a bigger risk, I mean, clearly, inflation is what's driving the Fed's actions, and so you can say inflation is the cause of what's driving the Fed to make that huge pivot. One that Powell made in December. And then in the minutes, we were able was revealed that the other members maybe are even more hawkish than Powell let on as of last month. So I think ultimately it's the Fed that drives everything if the Fed gets really, really aggressive runs off the balance sheet in addition to raising rates too quickly, that's a risk for the markets. Now, I think the Fed, it has to act quickly because of inflation. They're going to start moving and you're seeing that already. However, I do think they are going to be somewhat patient if they can get a little bit ahead of the inflation numbers. So ultimately, it's the Fed that I think drives liquidity and will impact the markets most. But without a doubt, inflation is the reason that they're… acting the way they're acting.
