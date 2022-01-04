ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

‘I Am Outraged’: Top Official In Japan Goes After US Military For Rise In COVID Cases

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Em4bC_0dcYq0lL00

Sebastian Hughes

A governor in Japan lambasted U.S. military personnel for the rise in COVID-19 cases in his local communities, Japanese outlet The Asahi Shimbun reported.

Okinawa Prefecture, over which Governor Denny Tamaki presides, recorded its highest single-day total coronavirus cases since September on Monday, The Asahi Shimbun reported. The prefecture has logged the worst ratio in the nation in terms of new infections per 100,000 people over the past week.

An outbreak at the U.S. military’s Camp Hansen in mid-December 2021 reportedly spread to eight other bases, affecting more than 800 military personnel and related individuals, local officials said Monday, according to the outlet. Tamaki blamed the U.S. military for allowing the Omicron variant to spill into Okinawa communities on Sunday.

“I am outraged because the sharp increase in the number of infected among U.S. military personnel suggests that their management is insufficient,” Tamaki said at a news conference, The Asahi Shimbun reported. He called on U.S. authorities to enforce tougher measures to keep the virus contained.

Tamaki argued that Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement should be overhauled, as it exempts U.S. military personnel and related individuals from Japan’s quarantine protocols. “I urge both the Japanese and U.S. governments to have a strong sense of alarm that (the prevalence of the virus is caused by) a systemic problem,” he said, noting that the agreement remains unchanged since 1960.

U.S. forces documented 70 new COVID-19 cases among its Okinawa personnel on Monday, a day after a record 235 new infections, the outlet reported.

“We take seriously our responsibilities to protect not only our personnel but also the surrounding communities,” US Forces Japan told CNN in an email. “We have placed all COVID-19 infected personnel into isolation and aggressive contact tracing has allowed us to place close contacts into quarantine.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

“I’m Going To Kill Him” Florida Man, Woman Arrested After Road Rage Ends With The Woman On Deputy’s Back, Three Kids In The Car

A Florida man and woman were behind bars after a road rage incident on New Year’s Day ended with the woman on the deputy’s back and three children witnessing the ordeal. According to investigators, at 10:30 pm on New Year’s Day, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a road rage incident involving a firearm being discharged.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Tamaki
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

China Pushing U.S. and Japan to Deepen Military Cooperation

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Japan plans joint use of U.S. military camp area in Okinawa before handover

Tokyo and Washington have begun efforts to reach an agreement at a Japan-U.S. joint committee as early as next summer on joint use of a part of the U.S. military’s Camp Foster, also known as Camp Zukeran, in central Okinawa Prefecture, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. Ahead of the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#From Japan#Covid#Military Personnel#Japanese#The Asahi Shimbun#Omicron#Cnn
Hutch Post

More U.S. Marines discharged over vaccine refusal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military, outpacing the other services at discipline related to the shots. The latest Corps actions, which came as COVID-19 cases surged across the country as...
MILITARY
Navy Times

More than 3,000 sailors in the Navy Reserve miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline

Thousands of sailors in the Navy Reserve have missed the deadline to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Navy. A total of 3,002 Ready Reserve sailors remain unvaccinated as of Dec. 29 — a day after the Dec. 28 deadline the service set for sailors in the Reserve to reach full vaccination status.
MILITARY
The Independent

US Forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID cases jump

The U.S. military on Thursday ordered personnel stationed in Japan to wear masks when going off base to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.American forces have come under fire after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in areas where they are based in large numbers, including Okinawa and Iwakuni, both in southern Japan. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki sent a request to Japan’s national government on Thursday asking for permission for the prefecture to strengthen its anti-COVID measures. At least 980 people, a daily record for Okinawa, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. In December, there were zero new cases...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marietta Daily Journal

Japan calls on US to limit troop movements over COVID spread

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged the U.S. to impose restrictions on troops stationed in Japan amid virus outbreaks thought to have stemmed from bases, which have strained ties between the allies. In a phone conversation Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Hayashi called for stronger virus measures, including...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

After Afghanistan, US military presence abroad faces domestic and foreign opposition in 2022

In August 2021, the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan after fighting a war there for nearly 20 years. In addition to Afghanistan, the U.S. has reduced its military presence in several other conflict zones in recent years. It has lowered troop levels in Iraq from 170,000 in 2007 to 2,500 in 2021, and in Syria from 1,700 in 2018 to around 900 today. While these reductions may seem like a U.S. military withdrawal from the world stage, its presence overseas remains vast. As political scientists, we examine the costs, benefits and perceptions of U.S. military deployments abroad. Our research shows...
MILITARY
CBS News

Japan asks U.S. troops to stay on their bases after particularly strong COVID surges in those areas

Tokyo — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people's health. It wasn't immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.
MILITARY
Axios

Japan asks U.S. military to stay on base to stop COVID spread

Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call Thursday for American soldiers to remain inside their bases in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 infections around U.S. military facilities, according to AP. Why it matters: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he asked Foreign Minister...
NFL
AFP

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities. The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections. The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops. Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.
MILITARY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
95K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy