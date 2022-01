Have you ever gazed at the glamor of fashion models on the runway and wondered what goes on behind the scenes? At the SCAD Fash Museum of Fashion and Film in Atlanta, Robert Fairer showcases the chaos behind the curtain in “Backstage Pass: Dior, Galliano, Jacobs, and McQueen,” an exhibition on view now through April 16. Fairer and exhibit curator Rafael Gomes spoke with “City Lights” producer Summer Evans about the new show’s insider view of the fashion world.

