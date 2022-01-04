ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wolf Like Me’: Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Make One Messed-Up Pair in First Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

Comedy staples Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are putting their dramatic hats on for their latest...

www.ftimes.com

Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
Person
Abe Forsythe
Person
Isla Fisher
Person
Josh Gad
HollywoodLife

‘Elf’ Cast Then & Now: See How Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel & More Stars 18 Years Later

Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie, ‘Elf’, celebrated its 18th anniversary this year, and to this day, it remains a holiday classic. Elf became an instant Christmas classic when it was released on Nov. 8, 2003, and it’s now a movie everyone needs to watch each and every holiday season. Will Ferrell‘s portrayal of Buddy the Elf stole our hearts, and made us both laugh and cry, as he traveled from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. The movie became a massive hit, with many fans hoping for a sequel someday.
MOVIES
Collider

Peter Sarsgaard on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and What it’s Like Filming a Love Scene Directed by Your Wife

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 31, I recently spoke to Peter Sarsgaard about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. During the interview, Sarsgaard talked about how The Lost Daughter deals with issues that are rarely seen in movies, how the film is about someone not living their best life and has sacrificed too much of her own desires and ambitions, what it was like playing the object of desire for Jessie Buckley’s character, what it’s like filming a love scene that’s being directed by your wife, and more. In addition, he talks about why he prepares more for dialogue scenes than emotional ones and the challenges of filming during COVID.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
#Wolf Like Me#First Trailer
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
Deadline

20th Century Lands Gloria Sanchez’s Untitled Sister Comedy Starring Sandra Oh And Awkwafina

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive situation, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled Sister comedy from Gloria Sanchez with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh starring. The studio has also tapped rising star Jessica Yu as director after landing the rights. Jen D’Angelo, who recently penned Hocus Pocus 2, is writing the script. Gloria Sanchez founders Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First. Gloria Sanchez’s Alex Brown will exec produce. The news behind the project broke last year with Netflix landing the rights but sources say the streamer recently let project...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
Mashed

Josh Gad Has 'Mixed Feelings' About This Frozen Hot Cocoa Bomb

Hot cocoa bombs were all the rage on social media around this time last year and are trending once again. According to the Kitchn, hot cocoa bombs can be just about any shape and are generally made out of hollowed chocolate that is filled with marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. These sweet confections are placed into hot milk, and as they melt, all of the cocoa and marshmallows scatter out into the milk to create decadent hot cocoa. These bombs are definitely cooler than adding the traditional cocoa powder to boiling water, and they are fun to watch unravel.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Maggie Gyllenhaal explains how 'The Lost Daughter' lets women feel seen

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut in The Lost Daughter, one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year that's racking up award nominations left and right. Maggie tells ABC Audio the movie takes a hard look at a little-shown side of the female psyche and features two...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Wolf Like Me’ Howls Onto Peacock Later This Month

Nothing like a little werewolf-tinged horror/comedy to kick off the new year. A six-episode series slyly titled Wolf Like Me will debut on Peacock next week–Jan. 13–and a trailer, courtesy of syfy.com and seen on this page, teases the unique premise. Created and directed by Abe Forsythe (the...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Abe Forsythe’s “Wolf Like Me” Series

The first trailer is out for Australian filmmaker Abe Forsythe’s new original six-episode horror-comedy series “Wolf Like Me” for Peacock. The series will premiere on the service from late next week (January 13th). Re-teaming with his “Little Monsters” star Josh Gad, the series sees him playing a...
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive: 'Blacklight' Trailer Has Liam Neeson Beating up Bad Guys in Action Thriller

There are but a few things in life that can be considered certain: death, taxes, and Liam Neeson showing up in yearly movies in which he beats bad guys down to a tomatoey pulp. Collider can exclusively reveal the explosive, action-packed trailer for the latest: director Mark Williams' Blacklight, in which Neeson plays Travis Block, a freelance government "fixer" whose family are threatened when Block comes close to unveiling terrible state secrets. These baddies clearly never watched Taken, else they'd know the cardinal rule: whatever you do, never go for Neeson's family.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Josh Gad Visits Walt Disney World And Answers a Few Questions

It’s not every day that the voice of Olaf visits Walt Disney World. However, when he does, the Disney team has to take a minute to ask a few questions. In this brief interview, Josh Gad answers questions about being at Walt Disney World Resort with his family, what he is working on, and what Disney character he is most like in real life. Check out this Walt Disney World Minute below.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Jason Statham Movie Leaving Netflix Very Soon

Jason Statham fans will soon have to find a new way to watch Homefront since it is leaving Netflix soon. The 2013 drama is notable for being one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that the Rambo actor did not appear in. Stallone's script is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. (Stallone and Statham notably appeared on screen together in The Expendables.)
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for action thriller Pursuit starring Emile Hirsch and John Cusack

Lionsgate has released a poster and trailer for Pursuit, the upcoming action thriller which follows a police detective as he searches for a ruthless hacker on a desperate and violent hunt for his kidnapped wife. Directed by Brian Skiba, the film stars Emile Hirsch, Jake Manley, Elizabeth Ludlow and John Cusack; take a look here…
MOVIES

