Facebook Reopens ‘Permanently Disabled’ Conservative Publisher Account Access

Kendall Tietz

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, reinstated the advertising account of a conservative children’s book publisher that was previously “permanently disabled,” Fox Business reported.

On Dec. 23, Facebook said Heroes of Liberty (HOL) violated its rules regarding “Low Quality or Disruptive Content,” and the publisher appealed the decision before it was banned from the app.

“I wanted to let you know that the ads account was disabled in error and has been restored,” Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri told Fox Business

“After a final review of this ad account, we confirmed it didn’t comply with our Advertising Policies or other standards,” a message from Facebook said at the time of the disabling, Fox Business reported. “You can no longer advertise with this ad account and its ads and assets will remain disabled. This is our final decision.”

HOL editor and board member Bethany Mandel said Monday that HOL was never notified of the reinstatement of its account, instead hearing of the change from journalists and members of Congress.

“They reinstated us because of the outrage we were able to trigger,” Mandel told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We began investing in Facebook four months before we launched our first book,” Mandel told Fox Business at the time of the disabling. “We invested most of our marketing budget on the platform, and now our budget (the money we’ve already spent), as well as our assets and data are gone. Marketing-wise we are back in square one, financially it’s even more challenging.”

The literary startup is leading the charge against “leftist indoctrination” through its publication of biographies featuring American leaders for elementary-aged children, amid outrage among parents across the U.S. who are concerned about what their kids are being taught.

HOL’s first three published works detail the lives of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, former President Ronald Reagan and economist Thomas Sowell, and starting in 2022, HOL plans to publish a new book each month. In 2022, books about actor John Wayne, founding father Alexander Hamilton and former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher are scheduled to launch in February, March and April, respectively.

Mandel speculated that a small number of people who posted negative comments on the HOL account reported its content.

“They were triggered by a children’s book that portrays Ronald Reagan as a hero,” she tweeted. “But this was not their decision. It was Facebook’s decision, they went along with them it seems.”

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon