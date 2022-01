The government has said it will "make no apology for meeting major energy suppliers", after it emerged the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng attended a private dinner with oil executives days after the Cop26 climate summit.According to a report in The Times the purpose of the meeting was to encourage fossil fuel companies to keep drilling for gas and oil in the North Sea.In a statement to The Independent the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), confirmed such a meeting took place, and said abandoning activity in the North Sea would put energy security and jobs at risk.Three days...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO