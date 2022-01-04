ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Boris Johnson announces 100k critical workers will get priority access to lateral flow tests to keep Britain moving

By Jack Elsom, Alex Winter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MORE than 100,000 critical workers will be fast-tracked for lateral flow tests to stop essential services grinding to a halt, Boris Johnson has announced.

The PM is fighting to stop a surge of Omicron cases crippling the country as workers are forced into isolation or struggle to access a test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDJYM_0dcYp4G200
Critical workers will get their hands on lateral flow tests first under new plans announced tonight by Boris Johnson Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mR5c_0dcYp4G200
Daily Covid cases have tipped over 200,000 for the first time in the UK - but experts have said they should start to fall next week

The number of people testing positive for Covid in the UK has tipped past 200,000 for the first time in the UK.

These figures are inflated because they include data from the past four days that went unreported from Northern Ireland and Wales due to the bank holiday.

Experts say cases should begin to drop next week.

Speaking to Brits this evening, Mr Johnson made a rallying cry for Brits to get boosted - and ruled out another lockdown.

He warned: "Anyone who thinks the battle with Covid is over, I'm afraid, is profoundly wrong.

"This is a moment for the utmost caution, but our position today differs from previous waves.

"We know now Omicron is milder than previous variants, and while hospital admissions are rising quickly, with over 15,000 patients in hospitals in England alone, this is not yet thankfully translating into the same number needing intensive care."

He said there's a chance we can "ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again".

"We can keep schools and businesses open and find a way to live with this virus, but the weeks ahead are going to be challenging, both here in the UK and across the world," he said.

'WE CAN RIDE THIS OUT'

"There is no escaping the fact that some services are going to be disrupted by staff absences.

"We have been working through Christmas to prepare for this.

"If we all play our part, disruptions can be far less severe than a national lockdown with all the devastation that would bring for livelihoods and the life chances of our children."

Critical workers in fields ranging from food processing to transport and the Border Force will get lateral flow tests every working day from January 10, he said.

Kits will be sent directly to organisations.

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson warned footie fans and nightclubbers will soon need all three jabs on their Covid passports.

Despite rising cases of the super-strain, ministers are increasingly confident that hospitals will not become overwhelmed as feared.

The PM yesterday said Omicron is "plainly milder" than previous variants following studies showing it is up to 70 per cent less severe.

A third jab also significantly slashes the risk of falling seriously ill - and The Sun's Jab's Army campaign is helping get vital boosters in people's arms.

And in cheering news tonight, Professor Chris Whitty confirmed booster doses provide 88 per cent of "overall protection against being hospitalised".

In major developments:

  • The PM said it will become "the norm" for people to need three jabs to travel to other countries quarantine-free
  • Chris Whitty warned that one in 25 people in England now have Covid - and that figure is set to go up
  • But in hugely positive news, a booster jab gives a person 88 per cent protection against hospitalisation
  • Boris Johnson has vowed to steer the country away from lockdown
  • 218,000 positive Covid tests were recorded today - yet another new record

Mr Johnson met officials this morning to pore over the latest data ahead of the decision to hold off slamming on any more harmful measures.

He has confirmed he will stick to the plan of working from home, indoor masks and Covid passports when Parliament returns tomorrow.

But he warned that nine million people who are eligible still haven't come forward for their jabs.

Worryingly, nearly two in three in intensive care have not been vaccinated at all.

Two million booster slots are available this week alone, he said, rallying the nation to come forward now.

Pre-empting the PM's announcement, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this afternoon: "There's nothing in data at this point that suggests that we need to move away from Plan B.

"I think Plan B, implementing that, has been the right approach and also being absolutely focused on the vaccination programme."

But officials are facing urgent calls to slash the isolation period from seven to five days to ease the pressure of Omicron-fuelled staff absences.

Cabinet Ministers have been told to hammer out back-up plans in case vital sectors creak under the strain of staff shortages.

Soldiers could even be deployed to plug the absences of critical workers if needed.

The PM's spokesman said: "All departments have been asked to look at how they would mitigate against large-scale absences across their relevant workforces, up to 25%."

Kids are also facing chaos on their first day back at school as teacher shortages threaten more closures and a return to damaging remote learning.

Tory MPs are among a legion of voices demanding the quarantine period be cut to speed up the return to work.

But ministers say it could spectacularly backfire and possibly lead to more infections overall.

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said: "We don't feel it's appropriate to reduce it any further because we will be very concerned that people will still be infectious and be able to pass on the disease."

POSITIVE DATA

Ministers and experts are growingly optimistic that doomsday predictions of swamped hospitals will be avoided.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said hospital admissions seem to have "perhaps plateaued in London".

Top boffin Prof Neil Ferguson also believes rates in the capital may be levelling off after a Christmas peak.

He said: "I think I'm cautiously optimistic that infection rates in London in that key 18-50 age group, which has been driving the Omicron epidemic, may possibly have plateaued, it's too early to say whether they're going down yet."

And Oxford vaccines chief Sir Andrew Pollard hailed that "the worst is absolutely behind us. We just need to get through the winter."

A further 157,758 Covid cases were recorded yesterday and another 42 deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sunak against ‘ducking difficult decisions’ amid national insurance Cabinet rift

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has argued it would be irresponsible to “duck difficult decisions” after Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the national insurance hike to be scrapped to relieve pressure on households struggling with the soaring cost of living.Amid a Cabinet rift, Mr Sunak said on Thursday he understands “people’s anxiety and concern about rising prices and inflation” but defended the increase of 1.25 percentage points as necessary to tackle the backlog in the NHS from coronavirus.It was understood Mr Rees-Mogg told the Chancellor during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that the increase should be scrapped to stem the cost-of-living crisis as...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Toppling Colston statue was ‘like trying to edit Wikipedia entry’, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned against attempts to “retrospectively change our history” after four protesters were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.The prime minister said on Thursday he would not comment on the verdict – but went on to attack efforts to “change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it”.Mr Johnson compared efforts to revise British history to making changes to an online encyclopedia. “It’s like some person trying to edit their Wikipedia entry – it’s wrong,” he told reporters.The PM said: “My feeling is that we have a complex historical...
U.K.
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#Omicron#Brits#The Border Force
The Independent

Coroner apologises to Belly Mujinga’s family over inquest delays

A coroner has apologised to the family of railway station worker Belly Mujinga for the length of time it has taken for her inquest to be held.Andrew Walker, a north London coroner, made the remark at the end of another administrative hearing ahead of the inquest proper, a date for which has not yet been set.Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat at days earlier by a customer at London’s Victoria station.Mr Walker told the coroner’s court in High Barnet on Friday afternoon: “My deepest sympathies to the family,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voters do not want Assembly poll to become referendum on protocol – Alliance MP

This year’s Assembly election will not become a referendum on the Northern Ireland Protocol, an Alliance Party MP has predicted.Deputy party leader Stephen Farry told an audience at the Dublin-based Institute of International and European Affairs that he does not foresee controversial post-Brexit arrangements becoming the defining issue in the upcoming ballot.But Mr Farry, who stepped in at the last minute at the event to replace party leader Naomi Long warned current divisions in Northern Ireland may prevent the forming of an Executive following the election in May.The North Down MP, who offered an overview of his party’s post-Brexit...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Covid-19: Calls to give NHS staff priority access to lateral flow tests

NHS workers must be given priority for accessing lateral flow Covid-19 tests, professional health bodies say. The British Medical Association and Royal College of Nursing said health staff should come first for the rapid tests to ease staffing issues. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said ministers expect they will need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Rees-Mogg ‘crying crocodile tears’ over tax rise, as PM in ‘cash for access’ row

Tory MPs have accused Jacob Rees-Mogg of crying “crocodile tears” over the National Insurance rise.The Commons leader is understood to have spoken out against the 1.25 per cent rise in Cabinet but some Tories have said it was now too late for a rebellion on the plan agreed in September.Senior Tory MP Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group told Times Radio: “It’s all very well to turn around with crocodile tears now and say, ‘Look what my policies have created’.“Surely this shouldn’t have happened. In fact, the time to do something about it was when it was...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Letters: It’s time to overhaul the testing regime and get Britain moving again

SIR – The Covid testing regime currently in place causes more trouble to the economy than it’s worth. By far the larger proportion of those testing positive are isolating without symptoms. Meanwhile, the omicron variant continues its relentless progress through the population on its trajectory to becoming another version of the common cold.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Military deployed to London hospitals due to Covid staff shortages

Troops are to begin deploying in London to support the NHS amid growing staff shortages due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Around 200 armed forces personnel are being made available to hospitals across the capital, which has been the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak with a huge upsurge in cases.The announcement comes after Boris Johnson said this week that ministers hoped to "ride out" the latest wave without the need for further restrictions in England.The MoD said the deployment included 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel to help fill gaps caused by absences of...
WORLD
Telegraph

Boris Johnson flat makeover: Downing Street denies ‘wallpaper for access’ claims

A proposal from the Tory donor who helped fund the makeover of Boris Johnson’s flat was treated in the same way as others raised by the public, Downing Street has suggested. With the Prime Minister facing a fresh “wallpaper for access” row, Number 10 has insisted that Lord Brownlow of Shurlock Row had not been given privileged access to ministers in return for helping to pay for the refurbishment.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson not expected to announce more Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is not expected to announce further restrictions on Monday after he is briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures. The prime minister delayed any new cabinet summit on restrictions until after his regular data briefing with England’s chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty – expected to be knighted in the new year honours – and the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
295K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy