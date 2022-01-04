ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC estimates Omicron variant now makes up 95.4% of all Covid strains circulating in the US as of January 1

By Reuters, Betsy Ladyzhets For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Omicron variant caused an estimated 95 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. during the week ending January 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In about a month, Omicron has gone from causing under one percent of cases to over 90 percent of cases - outcompeting the previously-dominant Delta variant.

The CDC's variant data come from a modeling system that estimates current variant prevalence from weeks-old sequencing data.

Last week, the CDC revised down its estimate for the share of cases caused by Omicron in mid-December, from 73 percent to 22 percent.

The revision, followed by this week's higher number, shows how the U.S.'s patchy genetic surveillance system is falling behind in tracking this highly contagious variant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ocaX_0dcYp3NJ00
Omicron caused an estimated 95.4% of all new Covid cases in the U.S. last week, according to new CDC data
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpNTt_0dcYp3NJ00
As Omicron drives record cases across the U.S., testing demand has surged. Pictured: Nurses administer Covid tests in Omicron hotspot Washington, D.C., December 2021

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong in late November.

This variant caught scientists' attention for its high number of mutations and ability to spread more rapidly than any other strain of the coronavirus.

In the weeks since it was identified, Omicron has driven record case numbers in the U.S. and around the world.

Omicron has a 'substantial growth advantage over Delta,' according to the World Health Organization.

The variant was first identified in the U.S. shortly after Thanksgiving, though CDC data now show that it was already spreading during the holiday.

According to new CDC data released Tuesday, Omicron is now causing more than 90 percent of new Covid cases in the U.S.

In the week ending January 1, the agency estimates that 95.4 percent of new Covid cases across the country were caused by Omicron.

That's about 1.5 times the share of cases caused by Omicron two weeks prior.

The CDC estimates that Omicron caused 38 percent of new Covid cases nationwide in the week ending December 18, and 77 percent of new cases in the week ending December 25.

In the week ending November 27 - which includes Thanksgiving - Omicron was already causing 0.1 percent of new cases nationwide, according to the CDC.

New York and New Jersey continue to have incredibly high Omicron prevalence.

The variant was causing an estimated 98 percent of new cases in this region in the week ending January 1, according to the CDC.

Omicron also caused about 98 percent of new cases in gulf states Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

New England has the lowest prevalence, according to the latest CDC estimates - still, over 80 percent of new cases in this region were caused by Omicron in the week ending January 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MyZHs_0dcYp3NJ00
New York and New Jersey and the Gulf states region have the highest Omicron prevalence, with the variant causing an estimated 98% of cases last week

CDC variant estimates come from a modeling system called 'Nowcast,' which extrapolates from genetic sequences reported by labs across the country.

It can take two to three weeks from the day a virus specimen is collected from a Covid patient for that virus' sequence to be sent to the CDC.

As a result, the CDC Nowcast system uses data on variant prevalence several weeks ago to estimate the variant prevalence in the present.

More recent estimates can sometimes be inaccurate, and are revised down as the CDC collects and analyzes further sequencing data.

Last week, the CDC revised down its estimate for cases Omicron caused in the week ending December 18 - from 73 percent to just 22 percent.

The agency cited additional data and discrepancies caused by the variant's rapid spread.

In Tuesday's data update, the CDC once again revised estimates for prior weeks.

The agency now estimates that Omicron caused 38 percent of new cases nationwide in the week ending December 18, and 77 percent of new cases in the week ending December 25.

That December 25 estimate was revised up, from 59 percent reported last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYgZs_0dcYp3NJ00
Uneven Covid testing and sequencing capacity across the country hinders the CDC's ability to track Omicron. Pictured: People wait in line for drive-through Covid testing at a site in Miami, Florida, January 2022

These revisions demonstrate ongoing issues with the CDC's variant surveillance system, including lags of multiple weeks in data collection and uneven reporting.

Cities and other communities served by large, academic research centers tend to have more capacity for genetic sequencing, while rural parts of the country have less access.

As a result, states like New York and California have sequenced thousands of cases in the past month, while states like Louisiana and Oklahoma have only sequenced hundreds.

Still, the CDC's estimates make it clear that Omicron has wholly outcompeted Delta to become the dominant variant in the U.S.

The Delta variant caused less than five percent of new cases in the week ending January 1, according to the CDC's estimates.

Omicron has sparked a new wave of infections, with cases in many states surging above previous records.

On Monday, the U.S. reported over one million new cases - including cases from the holiday weekend's backlog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHqSh_0dcYp3NJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0YvQ_0dcYp3NJ00

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy