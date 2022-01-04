ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi prince at war with bank over £48M super-yacht: Credit Suisse launches legal battle over 'unpaid £57m in interest and loans used to refinance 270ft luxury vessel'

 2 days ago

A Swiss bank is pursuing a Saudi prince in court over claims he failed to pay back millions in interest and loans he took out to refinance his English mansion and superyacht.

Credit Suisse Group AG claims that Prince Fahad Bin Sultan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province, failed to repay roughly $78million (£57million) in interest and loans he took out to refinance his 270-foot superyacht and Surrey mansion.

A court filing in London revealed the motor yacht 'Sarafsa', registered in the Cayman Islands, is worth roughly 58million euros (£48million), while the property estate, close to the Wentworth Golf Club just south of London, is worth £35million.

The Swiss bank says two companies defaulted on two loans it had provided to refinance the purchases, and claims Prince Fahad, the guarantor for the loans, is the ultimate beneficiary of the assets, Bloomberg reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt6SG_0dcYoxxV00
Credit Suisse Group AG claims that Prince Fahad Bin Sultan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province, failed to repay roughly $78million (£57million) in interest and loans he took out to refinance his 270-foot superyacht (pictured) and Surrey mansion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h4B5_0dcYoxxV00
A court filing revealed the motor yacht 'Sarafsa', registered in the Cayman Islands, is worth roughly 58million euros (£48million)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOBRd_0dcYoxxV00
The property estate, close to the Wentworth Golf Club (pictured) just south of London, is worth £35million

Credit Suisse is claiming that a special purpose built vehicle, based in the British Virgin Islands, defaulted on a loan facility for the yacht - which had been agreed in 2020 - by not paying interest, fees and costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp0pa_0dcYoxxV00
Saudi Prince Fahad Bin Sultan 

The Zurich-based bank is also alleging that it did not give evidence that the prince had liquid assets, 'free of encumbrances', of at least $25million (£18million), which was a breach of the agreement.

Credit Suisse wrote to the Saudi royal demanding payment of more than 37 million euros (£30million).

The bank also accuses another British Virgin Islands-based firm of defaulting on a loan facility, agreed in 2017, by not paying back part of the loan plus interest.

Credit Suisse then reportedly asked Prince Fahad to pay the outstanding £26.5million.

Prince Fahad's lawyers have not yet filed defence papers in the case, reports say.

Credit Suisse declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

Fahad bin Sultan has been the governor of Tabuk Province since 1987 and is a member of House of Saud - the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia.

One of his sons, Faisal, is the deputy governor of Hail region.

IN THIS ARTICLE
