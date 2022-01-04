ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. manufacturing activity slows to 11-month low

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed in December to an 11-month low with companies still combating supply chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its index of manufacturing activity fell to...

FOX59

Economy adds 199,000 jobs as unemployment sinks to 3.9%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. At the same time, Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that the nation’s unemployment rate […]
BUSINESS
#Capital Economics#Omicron
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
stlouiscnr.com

U.S. Equipment Manufacturers Predict Rising Demand in 2022

More than 80 percent of Association of Equipment Manufacturers members predict rising demand for construction and agriculture equipment during 2022. According to AEM Director of Market Intelligence Benjamin Duyck, a recent membership survey’s findings indicate that 44 percent of those asked believe construction equipment demand in 2022 will prove above normal, while 65 percent of those surveyed believe the demand for ag-related equipment will be above normal.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Eurozone economic growth slows to nine-month low

Economic growth in the eurozone eased to a nine-month low in December as Covid took its toll again, according to a survey released on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s final eurozone composite output index fell to 53.3 from 55.4 in November and from a flash estimate of 53.4. The final services...
ECONOMY
Crain's Cleveland Business

Inflation shows signs of cooling in U.S. manufacturing data

Inflation pressures in U.S. manufacturing showed signs of easing at the end of 2021, though producers are still grappling with high prices and long delivery times. Institute for Supply Management gauges of supplier deliveries and prices paid for materials both fell in December to their lowest levels in more than a year, according to a report released Tuesday, Jan. 4. That dragged down the group's headline measure of factory activity to the lowest since January 2021.
BUSINESS
AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
Footwear News

199,000 Jobs Added in December, as Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.9%

Only 199,000 non-farm payrolls were added in December, the Labor Department said Friday. This number fell short of economists’ predictions for an increase of 422,000 jobs and marked a decrease from the 210,000 jobs added in November. Sectors with the most job gains were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing. There was little to no employment changes in major industries such as retail, information, financial activities, health care and government. The Labor Department said that data collection has been hindered by impacts from the pandemic, which has made reporting monthly numbers a more ambiguous task. The...
ECONOMY
Ibj.com

Record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession. The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from...
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. Posts Another NFP Miss but Earnings, Jobless Rate Suggest Ongoing Pressures

Investing.com -- The U.S. economy posted fewer jobs than expected for a second straight month in December, but the government's monthly report still pointed to ongoing inflationary pressures coming from the labor market. The Labor Department said nonfarm employment rose by only 199,000 through the middle of the month. That's...
BUSINESS

