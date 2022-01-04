From True Crimes to Tacos: Hey SoCalendar Jan 3-9

Hey SoCal! It’s a brand new year, and brand new you, and brand new mistakes to make. We’ll give you a head start with this weeks Hey SoCalendar!

Monday

Step into the macabre with the Hollywood True Crime Walking Tour.

Tuesday

Get caliente in WeHo at Rocco’s Taco Tuesday Latin Night.

Wednesday

Giggle it up at the Groundlings’ Crazy Uncle Joe Show.

Thursday

The Continental Club keeps it classy with The Underground Jazz Sessions.

Friday

Dance away your doldrums at Candi Pop Los Angeles.

Saturday

We were going to suggest you geek out at Long Beach Comic Con, but unfortunately its been cancelled due to the rise in Omicron. But if you need to get your nerd on, check out our coverage of LA Comic Con:

Like Jean Grey rising from the ashes, LA Comic Con has returned to DTLA. For the first time since quarantine, Southern California’s premiere comic book culture event is back, so Hey SoCal’s resident nerd Mike Ciriaco hit up the LA Convention Center to geek the freak out.

Running the weekend of Dec 3rd, SoCal’s nexus of nerdery assembled a plethora of artists, cosplayers, and of course, fans!

For Chris DeMoulin, CEO of Comikaze Entertainment, the company that produces LA Comic Con, serving Los Angeles-area fanbases is one of the principles of this event.”

“We want two things to always be true about LA Comic Con,” explained DeMoulin, sitting in an empty convention room before one of the LACC’s many pop-culture panels. “One: It’s by fans, for fans. A filter for every decision that we make is, ‘will this be fun for fans? Is this what the fans want?’ The other mantra is, ‘It’s got to be LA.’ LA is such a neat place. It’s not just the center of the entertainment universe, whether you’re talking about podcasts, or TV, or movies, or video games, but it’s the mash-up of our pop culture.” Continue to full article.

Sunday

End your week with the Avantgarde at the Next Stage Immersive Summit and mini-festival.

We’ll be back next week with another Hey SoCalendar. And you can always find more options for SoCal social sweetness on our print calendar. Party on SoCal!