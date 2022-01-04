ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

By Associated Press
Ibj.com
 4 days ago

U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020’s dismal numbers, but forecasters expect them to be more than 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic. The reason? Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty prices, there still...

www.ibj.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
Supermarket News

Walmart goes EV in building out last-mile delivery fleet

Walmart has entered an agreement to reserve 5,000 electric-powered vans from General Motors’ BrightDrop subsidiary to support the retailer’s growing e-commerce delivery operations. Detroit-based BrightDrop announced the deal this week at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Plans call for Walmart to use BrightDrop’s EV600...
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
autodealertodaymagazine.com

December Auto Sales Slip

December usually marks a blowout sales month in the automotive industry, but December represented the steepest year-over-year sales decline of the year in 2021. LMC Automotive registered the decline at 27%, with the seasonally adjusted annualized sales rate of 12.4 million closing in on 2021’s low mark of 12.38 million in September.
arcamax.com

Stellantis stock 'is very cheap' ahead of 8 EV launches, CEO says

Stock in the maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks "is very cheap," its CEO said on Wednesday as Stellantis NV prepares to launch eight new battery-electric vehicles over the next 18 months. Stellantis shares on the New York Stock Exchange closed at $20.36, up 0.34%. Shares closed up...
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
Reuters

Turkish auto sales drop 4.6% in 2021 -association

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 4.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 737,359 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association on Wednesday. In December, sales fell 40.3% year-on-year to 62,243, the association added. Automobile sales in Turkey have declined...
Investor's Business Daily

GM Stock Jumps As Auto Sales Top, Chip Woes Easing, But Toyota Is New U.S. King

General Motors (GM), Toyota Motor (TM) and Honda Motor (HMC) reported stronger-than-expected U.S. auto sales for the final quarter of 2021. GM also sees rising 2022 industry sales, as chip supplies improve. Ford Motor (F) and Stellantis (STLA) are also on tap. GM stock broke out Tuesday, while Ford and...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
The Verge

Qualcomm is expanding its automotive platforms with new Volvo, Honda, Renault deals

Qualcomm has announced several new expansions of its partnerships with major car companies to provide hardware and software platforms for connected vehicles at CES 2022, partnering with Volvo, Honda, and Renault to add more functionality to their upcoming cars. Qualcomm already has a full suite of automotive platforms, which it...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Toyota is tops in US auto sales for 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the industry. GM’s loss of its long-held crown as biggest US automaker came as a shortage of crucial computer chips plagued automakers throughout...
