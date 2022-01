The spread of the infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 has left many parents wondering about the latest guidance on masks, especially when it comes to kids. "With omicron spreading (and) evading vaccines, public health experts are recommending people upgrade their masks to a surgical mask," NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen said on TODAY Tuesday. "Or consider the KN95 or N95. These are respirators and they are designed to filter out 95% of particles. That means those virus particles that can carry coronavirus."

