US stocks turn mixed ahead of economic reports and earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writer
Courier News
 2 days ago

Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders review the latest...

FOX40

Anticipation that Fed will raise rates sends stocks lower

Stocks slumped and bond yields rose Wednesday as Wall Street interpreted the minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting of policymakers as a sign the central bank is poised to move faster to raise interest rates this year as it battles inflation.
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.07%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.94%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 3.34%.
TheStreet

What's in CNBC's List of Stocks That Can Beat Rate Hikes

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report, Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report and News Corp. (NWSA) - Get News Corporation Class A Report made a CNBC list of seven stocks that can withstand interest-rate increases, with the Federal Reserve poised to lift rates this year. The...
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 4.59% to $2,755.50 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.94% to 4,700.58 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $263.83 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

These rapidly growing companies could make long-term investors a lot richer. Patient investors should be handsomely rewarded by the long-term growth potential of this pair. Investors could have gotten whiplash watching the stock market collapse in 2020 because of the pandemic, then quickly rebound to regain all the lost ground and go on to set new record highs.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Courier News

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting raised expectations that the central bank will move faster to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. Drops in major technology stocks were the biggest weight on the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip companies slipped 1.1%, easing back from the record high it set a day earlier. Small-company stocks also posted sizable losses. Bond yields rose after the Fed minutes came out. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.70%.
Motley Fool

2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Hypergrowth stocks can be great additions to your portfolio if you have an appetite for risk. Latch is a smart lock providing growing revenue 100% year-over-year. Vimeo offers video software solutions to individuals and businesses of all sizes. As we round into the new year, a lot of investors are...
