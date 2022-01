What you're looking at here is a piece of motorcycling history that has greatly influenced what modern motorcycles have become. The BMW R69, first introduced in 1955, was once the pinnacle of luxury motorcycling with enthusiasts of the time calling it the Rolls Royce of motorcycles. in 1960, BMW gave the R69 a performance boost and renamed it the R69S. When new, it was factory rated at 42 horsepower, quite a lot of grunt for the era.

