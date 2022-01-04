ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

5 important things you should do NOW to help Britain beat Covid, says Boris Johnson

By Jack Elsom
 2 days ago

BORIS Johnson has urged Brits to take notice of five important measures to help the country beat Covid.

The PM has called on people to continue working from home where possible and wear face masks in public places as cases of the virus surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soXZA_0dcYm8Od00
Boris Johnson has urged Brits to take notice of five important measures at a press conference today Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498EH4_0dcYm8Od00
Ministers are increasingly confident that hospitals will not become overwhelmed

The UK is fighting to stop a rapid rise of Omicron cases crippling the country as workers are forced into isolation or struggle to access a test.

But a string of hugely positive studies show Omicron IS milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70 per cent lower than with Delta.

Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and offer the best chance to get through the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly said.

The Sun's Jabs Army campaign is helping get the vital extra vaccines in Brits' arms to ward off the need for any new restrictions.

Despite this, Mr Johnson today urged Brits to follow five measures to curb the spread of the virus at a press conference.

It comes as the number of people testing positive for Covid in the UK tipped past 200,000 for the first time in the UK.

WORK FROM HOME

The PM has urged Brits to continue working from home where possible to stop the virus spreading on public transport and in workplaces.

He issued the guidance in December as part of the Government's Plan B measures but wants people to carry on following the measure.

And today, Mr Johnson announced more than 100,000 critical workers will be fast-tracked for lateral flow tests to stop essential services grinding to a halt.

He said there's a chance we can "ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again".

FACE MASKS

Mr Johnson also urged Brits to continue wearing face masks in public spaces.

Ministers reintroduced mandatory face coverings in some areas, most notably public transport, on November 30.

But in December the PM extended that to more settings amid concern over the rapid spread of Omicron.

Brits are still required to wear face masks in the following places:

  • While on public transport including trains, buses, and the London Underground
  • At transport hubs like train stations and airports
  • All retail shops such as clothes stores and supermarkets
  • Large entertainment venues like cinemas, theatres, and bowling alleys
  • While in all places of worship
  • At hairdressers, beauty parlours, tattoo studios, and nail bars
  • When visiting the post office or bank
  • In the offices of estate agents
  • At vet surgeries
  • Whilst waiting for orders at takeaway restaurants
  • In pharmacies and medical settings like hospitals
  • At auction houses
  • Whilst taking a ride in a taxi
  • During driving lessons and tests

TAKE A TEST

Brits have been told to take a lateral flow test before heading out to "high risk" events and also before visiting elderly or vulnerable loved ones.

Daily Covid cases today tipped over 200,000 for the first time in the UK - but experts have said they should start to fall next week.

In the past 24 hours 48 new deaths were reported and 218,724 more infections on from yesterday.

GET BOOSTER JAB

Mr Johnson has implored Brits who haven't already to get their booster jab as officials have said the vaccine protects against Omicron.

Almost 29 million people have had their booster in England already, including over 260,000 people who were ‘boosted’ over New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and 2 January.

But the NHS has said there is still plenty of capacity for those who have not yet been able to come forward, for example because they may have had Covid.

A third jab also significantly slashes the risk of falling seriously ill - and The Sun's Jab's Army campaign is helping get vital boosters in people's arms.

FOLLOW RULES

The PM has also told Brits living in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to follow the "relevant rules" for the areas they live in.

For example, Scotland's First Minister last month announced tighter restrictions such as limits on event sizes, table service in pubs and social distancing rules in hospitality and leisure venues.

Speaking today, Mr Johnson said: "As our NHS moves to a war footing, I will be recommending to cabinet tomorrow that we continue with Plan B because the public have responded and change their behaviour, buying valuable time to get boosters in arms and help the NHS to cope with the Omicron way.

"So please carry on observing those measures for now.

"Work from home if you can, wear face coverings on public transport and in indoor places, and take a test before you go to a high risk event or before you meet those who are elderly or vulnerable and of course, follow the relevant rules if you live in Scotland or Wales or Northern Ireland.

"Please, please get that booster since I launched the Get Boosted Now campaign on the 12th of December."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid today said the pincer attack of boosters and Plan B is working to battle Omicron and there is no need for new curbs.

Despite rising cases of the super-strain, ministers are increasingly confident that hospitals will not become overwhelmed as feared.

In major developments:

  • Millions of pupils will wear masks in classrooms today as they return
  • Scientists were "cautiously optimistic" that Covid was flattening in London
  • Ministers played down fears the booster rollout was slowing down
  • A vaccines guru said the worst days of pandemic are "behind us".

The PM met officials this morning to pore over the latest data ahead of the decision to hold off slamming on any more harmful measures.

Pre-empting the announcement, Mr Javid said: "There's nothing in data at this point that suggests that we need to move away from Plan B.

"I think Plan B, implementing that, has been the right approach and also being absolutely focused on the vaccination programme."

But he is facing urgent calls to slash the isolation period from seven to five days to ease the pressure of Omicron-fuelled staff absences.

Cabinet Ministers have been told to hammer out back-up plans in case vital sectors creak under the strain of staff shortages.

Soldiers could even be deployed to plug the absences of critical workers if needed.

The PM's spokesman said: "All departments have been asked to look at how they would mitigate against large-scale absences across their relevant workforces, up to 25%."

Kids are also facing chaos on their first day back at school as teacher shortages threaten more closures and a return to damaging remote learning.

Tory MPs are among a legion of voices demanding the quarantine period be cut to speed up the return to work.

But ministers say it could spectacularly backfire and possibly lead to more infections overall.

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said: "We don't feel it's appropriate to reduce it any further because we will be very concerned that people will still be infectious and be able to pass on the disease."

POSITIVE DATA

Ministers and experts are growingly optimistic that doomsday predictions of swamped hospitals will be avoided.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said hospital admissions seem to have "perhaps plateaued in London".

Top boffin Prof Neil Ferguson also believes rates in the capital may be levelling off after a Christmas peak.

He said: "I think I'm cautiously optimistic that infection rates in London in that key 18-50 age group, which has been driving the Omicron epidemic, may possibly have plateaued, it's too early to say whether they're going down yet."

And Oxford vaccines chief Sir Andrew Pollard hailed that "the worst is absolutely behind us. We just need to get through the winter."

The Independent

Boris Johnson has not ‘earned’ a knighthood – Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister has not “earned the right” of a knighthood once he leaves office.Sir Keir’s comments about Boris Johnson come after the opposition leader dismissed criticism of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood, insisting the former prime minister deserves the honour.More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for Sir Tony’s appointment by the Queen to the Order of the Garter – the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry – to be rescinded over his domestic record and the Iraq War.But Sir Keir insisted the honour is not a “thorny”...
POLITICS
The Independent

NHS in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron surge, warns Sajid Javid

The NHS is in danger of being be “overwhelmed” by the surge in Omicron cases, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned, despite further evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier Covid-19 strains.Mr Javid said officials were monitoring the data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.The warning came as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated someone with Omicron was between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire Tory donor John Caudwell attacks Boris Johnson's 'mistakes and faux pas' and fears PM 'won't survive' Partygate and sleaze fiasco as Labour storms into EIGHT-POINT lead over Conservatives

A billionaire donor to the Conservative Party has announced he is thinking of withdrawing support as the party becomes mired in sleaze. Phones4U founder John Caudwell handed the Tories £500,000 before the last election in 2019 but says he is deeply disappointed by the 'mistakes and faux pas' under Boris Johnson's leadership.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory ‘chaos’ in Downing Street holding back the party in Scotland, ex-MP says

A former Scottish Conservative chairman has complained that the “continuing chaos in Downing Street” is “holding back” the party’s prospects in Scotland and could lose them seats in this year’s council elections.Peter Duncan said that “anxious Scots Tory councillors” were now “contemplating a campaign where they feel like the fall guys for Downing Street incompetence”.Adding that the Tories had been hit by a “devastating sequence of disastrous missteps” over the autumn, he argued that the formation of a separate Scottish party was now “much more likely”.Mr Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP between 2001 and 2005, spoke out after former...
POLITICS
CNBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says at least one patient has died with the omicron Covid variant in the UK

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country. "Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron," Johnson told reporters on a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London, according to Sky News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
