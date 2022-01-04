ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chopper 3 Video Shows Majority Of Ocean County Home Engulfed In Flames

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a house fire in Ocean County on Tuesday. The fire broke out at a home on Oak Avenue in Stafford Township before 12 p.m.

The video shows more than half of the home full of flames.

CBS3 is working to find out if anyone has been injured.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.

