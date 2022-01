The Colts must win to get into the playoffs just like last year against the Jags. The Jags must lose to clinch the top pick in the 2022 draft unless Detroit beats Green Bay. The Colts have had a down-and-up type season and simply need to win and they are in the playoffs. On paper, this is a one sided matchup where there are only 2 questions: Will the Jaguars try to play spoiler considering their tumultuous season that can at least end with the top pick in the draft? & Will the Colts be able to overcome the atmosphere of Duval, where they haven't won since 2014?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO