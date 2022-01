Once again yesterday Everton shipped the first goal. Now, the team is one of the best in the league in terms of rescuing points from a losing position and that of course is a positive, but how do they keep finding themselves in this situation? This was the Blues first fixture for 17 days because of cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so Rafa Benitez had plenty of time to prepare his side, but you wouldn’t know it watching them sitting off passively and with seemingly no clue how to progress the ball towards the Brighton & Hove Albion goal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO