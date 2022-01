For many years now, Five Nights at Freddy's has been one of the best Nintendo Switch games and one of the best iPhone games you can get your hands on. You take on the role of a night security guard with a most eerie job. With limited power, you'll need to survive the night without getting attacked by the animatronics that roam in free mode at night. They don't take well to anyone not in an animal suit so you'll need to closely monitor their locations with the limited power you have at your disposal. Surviving all five nights heavily depends on getting to know your four enemies and how they move.

