Troutdale, OR

News Briefs: Gresham police investigate New Year's homicide

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
Gresham police investigate New Year's Day homicide

The Gresham Police Department is kicking off the new year with an investigation into a shooting Saturday, Jan. 1, that let one person dead.

At 2 p.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of Southeast 187th Ave. Officers found one victim at the scene. They are looking through surveillance footage in the area to try and identify a suspect.

If you have information on the shooting contact the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

Enjoy winter with the city of Troutdale

Troutdale has put together a set of activities to help residents shake out their "winter wiggles," limber up with yoga, virtually explore a series of African countries, and tackle the great outdoors.

Registration is now open for the Troutdale Recreation Department's winter season programs, which offers a bevy of activities for all ages. Learn more and register online at troutdaleoregon.gov/rec

The Kinder programs are back with many options for children ages 2-9 to get their winter wiggles out through movement, dance and yoga. Classes will be held in the Sam Cox Building at Glenn Otto Community Park.

There are also a pair of yoga classes for adults. One combines several classic styles into a single workout, while the other is a gentle-paced option suited for seniors.

For those looking to tap into their creative sides, Troutdale is offering one-day arts and crafts workshops. There will be a family-friendly workshop to make homemade gifts for Valentine's Day, while in a Fluid Art class you will create an abstract masterpiece on an 8x10 canvas. There is also a class that mixes card-making with yoga.

For those stir-crazy from pandemic-canceled travel plans, the city is offering a virtual visit to West Africa. Participants will learn about daily life in several African countries through photos, music, recipes and language.

Community members who want to stay closer to home can join a Camping 101 series that covers all the basics to help any novice feel confident venturing out into the great outdoors. The first session deals with shelters and campsites; session two takes on building fires and outdoor cooking; session three touches on entertainment and how to enjoy your time in the wild. Everything culminates with a camping weekend at Milo McIver State Park on Memorial Day weekend.

