ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Hilton had 'panic attack' after mum and sister tricked her with 'surprise wedding'

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton had 'panic attack' after mum and sister...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Paris Hilton is loving married life with her 'best friend'

Paris Hilton feels "so grateful" to be married to her "best friend". The 40-year-old star has taken to Twitter to reveal she's loving married life with Carter Reum, after they tied the knot in November. Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos from their honeymoon, Paris wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Happy #25thMonthiversary...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Brittany Daniel had a baby using her twin sister's donor egg

Identical twins and "Sweet Valley High" stars Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have always been close, and are now sharing a story of true sisterhood. In an interview with People magazine, the two revealed that Brittany and her husband Adam Touni became the parents of daughter Hope in October 2021, thanks to Cynthia Daniel donating her eggs.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Panic Attack
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Officially Returning After Money Dispute

Kathy Hilton was a major hit during her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It was a shocker to many that the mother of socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton would take part in a reality series. But considering her sister Kyle has been on the show since the beginning, Kathy figured she'd join her little sister in the foreign territory. Her nonchalant and sometimes ditsy moments on the show caused many social media reactions. It was a no-brainer for producers to want her to return, but a pay discrepancy caused her to pause. Now, TMZ reports that Kathy is indeed returning to the beloved Bravo franchise.
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jessica Alba Just Chopped Off All Of Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Jessica Alba is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and as much as we love her long locks, we have to admit that her new shorter ‘do – which she debuted on Instagram on December 4th – looks too gorgeous for words! The two biggest hair trends of 2021 undoubtedly have to be effortless brushed out curls (in place of the traditional bouncy blowout) as demonstrated by the likes of Kate Middleton, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon; and short bobs, which everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Selena Gomez and now the The Fantastic Four actress have sported this year!
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy