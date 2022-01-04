ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White recorded 'tribute' to fans 10 days before she died

Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Betty White
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Business Times

Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
Variety

Betty White’s 100th Birthday Celebrated on People Magazine Covers Just Before She Died at 99

On Dec. 28, Betty White’s Twitter account celebrated the actor’s latest cover story in People magazine. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” White tweeted. “The new issue … is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow.” Three days later, news broke that White, a Hollywood icon for 70 years, had died at 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17. It’s the kind of Dewey Defeats Truman moment that print journalists can lose sleep over, compounded by the fact that People released two issues celebrating White’s centennial: Its weekly newsstand issue...
Us Weekly

Sandra Bullock Reveals How She’s Paying Tribute to Late Betty White on New Year’s Eve

Going into 2022 thinking of Betty White. Sandra Bullock spoke out after her Proposal costar died at the age of 99 on Friday, December 31. “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be OK being sad,” the 57-year-old actress told People. “I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”
CinemaBlend

Betty White's Agent Shares Funeral Details And How Her Many Fans Can Pay Tribute

Betty White was beloved by millions for her decades of work in the entertainment industry. Since her death on December 31, 2021, just short of her 100th birthday, the Golden Girls actress has been lauded by her co-stars and fans for the way she lived her life and paved the way for women in the business. For those who are hoping to honor the actress in a more official capacity, her agent is also sharing details about White’s funeral arrangements and how fans can pay tribute.
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
professionalwomanmag.com

Betty White’s Agent Says He Always Told Her How Beloved She Was By Fans: ‘She Knew It’

Even in her final days, Betty White knew she was beloved by her fans, according to her agent at APA and longtime friend Jeff Witjas. While speaking with PEOPLE after her death at age 99 on Friday, Witjas opened up about the late star and their years-long relationship, as well as how White appreciated the kindness she received from the world over.
