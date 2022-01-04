Betty White recorded 'tribute' to fans 10 days before she died

On Dec. 28, Betty White’s Twitter account celebrated the actor’s latest cover story in People magazine. “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!” White tweeted. “The new issue … is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow.”
Three days later, news broke that White, a Hollywood icon for 70 years, had died at 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.
It’s the kind of Dewey Defeats Truman moment that print journalists can lose sleep over, compounded by the fact that People released two issues celebrating White’s centennial: Its weekly newsstand issue...
