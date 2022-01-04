ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehouse Will Start New Semester Online Due To COVID

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rate that the COVID-19 virus continues to increase around the country is making at least one Georgia HBCU take notice. Morehouse College has decided all classes will be online for the...

whdh.com

Yale postpones start of spring semester amid COVID-19 surge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has announced that it will delay the start of its spring semester for undergraduates and the graduate school of arts and sciences by a week amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. In an email Wednesday night to the Yale community, school...
COLLEGES
The Chronicle of Higher Education

As Omicron Looms, These Colleges Will Start Their January Classes Online

More than a dozen residential colleges have announced in recent days that they will teach classes online when students return from winter break in January. The precautionary measures came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly around the country. We’re sorry. Something went wrong. We are unable...
COLLEGES
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Temple University Goes Remote For Start Of Spring Semester

Temple University is going remote for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant. The school will be transitioning to virtual learning from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, with the exception of essential in-person classes and on-campus services, Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement Wednesday.
COLLEGES
WRBL News 3

COVID-19 cases increases in children as school set to start

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Parents are preparing for their children to return to the classroom with school for many in the Wiregrass set to start this week as COVID cases continue to increase nationwide and in Alabama. The question in many parents’ minds, what precautions they should take for their children as cases of […]
KIDS
wboi.org

Ball State preparing for virtual semester start if COVID cases continue surging

Ball State University is preparing faculty for the possibility of remote learning next semester, in case the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be highly transmissible. Ball State president Geoffrey Mearns says the provost has asked faculty to be ready to teach virtually for the first week or two of classes.
COLLEGES
WDTN

Wittenberg University spring semester to start remotely due to omicron spread

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Wittenberg University students will begin their spring semester remotely due to a nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases. The university said students will remain in their current off-campus homes during the first week of classes starting on Jan. 10, 2022. Students will return to campus on Jan. 14. The campus community will […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WCJB

Administrators are being asked by the Faculty Union at the University of Florida to start the spring semester online due to the rise in COVID cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Faculty Union at the University of Florida is asking administrators to start the spring semester online due to a rise in covid cases. Union President Paul Ortiz sent a letter to UF President Kent Fuchs urging the university to take action to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.
GAINESVILLE, FL
5 On Your Side

Vianney to begin semester with virtual learning due to COVID

ST. LOUIS — St. John Vianney High School has delayed the start of it spring semester and plans to have students learn virtually during the first week. Sapna Jos, director of communications for the school, told 5 On Your Side the start of classes has been delayed until Jan. 5 and classes will be virtual from Jan. 5-7. Jos said the school will evaluate at the end of the week whether students should return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
AUSTIN, TX
