Letter: Family thanks Clackamas County Dog Services

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City.Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance for students pursuing a higher education in an accredited college or technical school. Clear Creek has over 2,200 members in the Redland, Logan and Viola areas, as well as portions of Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Candidates for scholarship awards must meet certain eligibility requirements, which include being a subscriber of Clear Creek's telephone, cable television service or broadband Internet service and maintaining a "B" average over the most recent three quarters or two semesters of high school. Applications for scholarship awards are available at ccmtc.com/about-us. The deadline for completed applications is February 25. A committee appointed by the board of directors will meet and select two recipients at a special meeting held shortly after the deadline. {loadposition sub-article-01}
