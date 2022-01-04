Letter: Family thanks Clackamas County Dog Services

Bonnie Merchant: I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind county staff were

My husband and I recently adopted a dog from Clackamas County Dog Services. I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind the staff were. We now have a wonderful new dog. Thank you to Dog Services for saving this dog, Frankie, and helping him transition into our family.

Bonnie Merchant is a resident of Beavercreek, an unincorporated area of Clackamas County near Oregon City.