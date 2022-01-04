ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Letter: Family thanks Clackamas County Dog Services

By Bonnie Merchant
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJAaL_0dcYfhlE00 Bonnie Merchant: I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind county staff were

My husband and I recently adopted a dog from Clackamas County Dog Services. I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind the staff were. We now have a wonderful new dog. Thank you to Dog Services for saving this dog, Frankie, and helping him transition into our family.

Bonnie Merchant is a resident of Beavercreek, an unincorporated area of Clackamas County near Oregon City.

Comments / 0

Related
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie foundation: County needs to fund regional park project

Board members: We urge the NCPRD Advisory Council, commissioners to commit fundsMilwaukie Bay Park is an asset to the city of Milwaukie, Clackamas County and the whole Metro region, but remains unfinished. The original 2006 plans for MBP had to be phased due to cost, and the community has been waiting since 2015 for the final phase to be built. Now, some people are questioning the longstanding commitment of Clackamas County and the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District to finish the project. It is a fallacy to believe that MBP without Phase 3 development will serve everyone in the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Clackamette Cove provides ideal site for Native honors

Gary Alan Spanovich: New park should memorialize 88 surviving members of the Clackamas tribe who were relocated to a reservationI have collaborated with Native American tribes over the last 25 years; I once did a transportation plan for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. The Walker River Paiute Tribe flew me down to Schurz, Nevada, 25 times and I donated my time to help them build a Wovoka Ghost Dance & Peace Center with my colleague Raymond Hoferer. We appeared before the Tribal Council one evening and Raymond was given the title, "Ghost Dance Emissary." He was to bring...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Clackamas Review

Directors: Milwaukie's proposed tree code provides promising path

Leaders of nonprofit organizations: City could set example for Clackamas CountyOn June 28, one of us glanced at their car's thermometer outside the North Clackamas Watersheds Council's office on Lake Road in Milwaukie. It read 114 degrees. That was during last summer's "heat dome." Just before New Year's Day, OSU professor Chris Daly stated that these events are "expected to become more common." With heat and wildfires fresh in our memory, we all need to make North Clackamas County more livable during heat waves and extreme weather. The good news is that we have a way to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge Water seeks public input on authority request

Clackamas County slows down process for freezing district boundaries until more citizens are consultedAt the request of county officials, Oak Lodge Water Services is holding additional public meetings on its potential formation of a new "authority" to keep in perpetuity its boundaries for providing sewer and drinking-water services for the unincorporated area between Milwaukie and Gladstone. In seeking a type of special district allowed under Oregon law, Oak Lodge's authority would freeze the OLWS boundaries so that customers may continue to receive water services at rates that are based solely on their cost, rather than being siphoned off into other...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Clackamas County, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Beavercreek, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Clackamas Review

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City.Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance for students pursuing a higher education in an accredited college or technical school. Clear Creek has over 2,200 members in the Redland, Logan and Viola areas, as well as portions of Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Candidates for scholarship awards must meet certain eligibility requirements, which include being a subscriber of Clear Creek's telephone, cable television service or broadband Internet service and maintaining a "B" average over the most recent three quarters or two semesters of high school. Applications for scholarship awards are available at ccmtc.com/about-us. The deadline for completed applications is February 25. A committee appointed by the board of directors will meet and select two recipients at a special meeting held shortly after the deadline. {loadposition sub-article-01}
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie closes Johnson Creek Building due to COVID outbreak

City's planning, building departments are operating remotely due to cases of illness, quarantine.Beginning Jan. 5, Milwaukie officials closed their Johnson Creek Building to the public due to staff shortages resulting from rising COVID-19 cases and other employees self-quarantining after possible exposure to the virus. A report released Jan. 5 by the Oregon Health Authority showed skyrocketing daily cases and a sharp increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, while the death rate has declined. Located at 6101 S.E. Johnson Creek Road, the Milwaukie-owned building houses the city's planning, building and public works staff who continue to be available by email or by calling 503-786-7555. City officials say many services can be completed online at milwaukieoregon.gov. While walk-in service is not available at the Johnson Creek Building, a drop box is available outside of its entrance to drop off construction-application plans and other materials, if needed. This closure is expected to be in effect until Thursday, Jan. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered systemIn this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover. I see people who have health insurance through their employers who still can't afford the co-pays and deductibles when they need care. So, they don't go to the doctor, which exasperates their health issues. How did we become a country that cares so little about...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County extends AMR ambulance contract

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing. Commissioners on Nov. 23 unanimously voted to extend the current ambulance service contract's second amendment, which obligates county staff and stakeholders from the county's Emergency Medical Services Council to negotiate in good faith with AMR regarding new performance standards. The amendment allotted the county...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Retiring South Fork manager proud of 'many accomplishments'

John D. Collins: It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionalsI have had the honor of working for the South Fork Water Board for the past 37 years. I began my career with South Fork as a treatment plant operator and worked through my way through the positions of senior plant operator, plant supervisor and, for the past 18 years, I have served as the general manager/CEO. Over the many years of my career, it has been an honor to work with so many dedicated water professionals that truly understand the critical mission of providing...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Happy Valley development proposal endangers public health

Ryan Founds: Proposed industrial complex would ruin our land values and potentially contaminate groundwater wells.Citizens of my neighborhood were at the Dec. 7 Happy Valley City Council meeting to speak out against a proposed industrial complex on Southeast Armstrong Circle that would ruin our land values, potentially contaminate groundwater wells, destroy grazing and nesting grounds for migratory geese and pollute the neighborhood. Mayor Tom Ellis told more than 20 people there that the city knows of no plans or proposals for the area and that it's only a hypothetical development. As soon as Mayor Ellis said that, he invited...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Sonya Fischer provides independent, strong voice

Budget Committee member Tom Feely: Do I think that my $250 contribution would make her take my side on any given issue? No, I do not.This newspaper on Dec. 12 published Brian Fitzgerald's opinion comments on news reports of a discipline case. He criticized county commissioners' oversight of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, which is under the authority of another independently elected county official. State law has many provisions governing the public-safety employee he mentions, not just the collective bargaining unit agreement. I know from my past career experience that this is a complicated area of the law, and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City building official retires early amid investigation

Mike Roberts says his expedited retirement is due to benefits, health and the unexpectedly quick sale of his Gladstone house.Oregon City is losing another senior employee with the expedited retirement of Mike Roberts as the city's building official at the end of 2021. Within cities, building officials are powerful positions with some leeway for interpreting rules. Roberts served for nearly eight years in the top position for determining buildings' compliance with Oregon City codes, in some cases mandating new permit applications or condemnation when his team finds that structures are out of compliance. Roberts, 58, said he was able to...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Lesley Townsend celebrates 50 years at Milwaukie hospital

Providence foundation executive director has held various titles during her career at medical centerIn her 50 years working at Milwaukie's only hospital, Lesley Townsend has held many titles, but when you ask her the role she is most proud of, she'll simply say, "community member." Currently, Townsend serves as the executive director of the Providence Milwaukie Foundation, but her journey with the community hospital started in her teenage years when she was hired as a filing aide at Dwyer Memorial Hospital. "While my first job filing records wasn't particularly exciting, I found the atmosphere of the hospital and the community...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Santa survives COVID, moves to Oregon City

After 62 days in the hospital, Keith McDonley, 34, is happy to spread holiday cheerKeith McDonley, known as Milwaukie Santa for the past 11 years, has become the Oregon City Santa this year. McDonley said he was hospitalized with COVID-19 on July 4 and intubated on his 34th birthday on July 22. After 62 days in the hospital, he was released in a wheelchair and on oxygen in September. "I wasn't sure if I'd be able to continue my Christmas magic for the community, as I was barely able to climb stairs or stand on my own when I was...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

North Clackamas, Oregon City leaders look forward to 2022

Thank you to the many community representatives who responded with thoughtful and inspiring wordsNear the end of 2021, we asked leaders throughout North Clackamas and Oregon City to provide community newspaper readers with a statement on "What are you looking forward to in 2022?" Thank you to the many people who responded with thoughtful and inspiring words. Tim Cook, Clackamas Community College president There are many things I'm looking forward to in 2022, including seeing more live theater, music and sporting events. However, I'm most excited to see more students on campus learning from our excellent faculty and staff at...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Bookstore raises thousands for Milwaukie library in few months

Friends of Ledding group reopens in October, hopes for busier sales in 2022 as more people discover resourceFriends of Ledding Library Bookstore reopened on Oct. 15 and has already raised about $2,000 in support of Milwaukie's public library. Bookstore volunteers hope that the store will get even busier each day as more people discover it's open. The bookstore opened in the new Ledding Library building when that building opened in January 2020, but that was opening was short-lived due to pandemic shutdowns in March 2020. New items and merchandise are replenished almost daily using donations from the community. The store has books for both children and adults, DVDs and CDs (music and books on tape). Milwaukie and library-themed merchandise is available, such as book bags, T-shirts, mugs and socks. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Friends of Ledding Library Bookstore Where: 10660 S.E. 21st Ave., Milwaukie Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Sundays Call: 503-786-7580 Store managers: Barbara-Lee Orloff and Annemarie Funk Email for volunteer information: barbaraleeorloff@yahoo.com {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County's Sonya Fischer campaigns for reelection

Incumbent commissioner lines up lists of priorities, supporters in run for May 2022 primarySonya Fischer has filed for reelection to Position 5 on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, seeking her second full four-year term in the nonpartisan role. Fischer, an attorney and former legislative director, was appointed in 2017 to the seat left vacant by Jim Bernard's election to serve as Clackamas County chair. Fischer easily won reelection in 2018, when she ran unopposed. "I've worked hard to cut through politics and personalities to concentrate on what matters most to our families and communities," Fischer told Pamplin Media Group....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
1000
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy