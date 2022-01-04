Wednesday Tips

For rail commuters, the first working day of the new year is normally when services are restored after Christmas engineering work. But in 2022, hundreds of thousands of passengers face widespread cancellations from Sussex to Scotland. The reason: thousands of train crew isolating because of coronavirus.One in 10 rail staff are believed to be off work, causing the cancellation of hundreds of trains.London Victoria was due to reopen for Southern trains after an engineering project that began on Christmas Day. But the main hub for the network – serving south London, Surrey and Sussex – will remain closed for another...

