Wednesday Tips

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Iveson makes Dark Side Prince his best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting. Dark Side Prince can notch a fourth successive victory in the Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton. The five-year-old barely beat a rival in four starts for Charlie Wallis, but...

BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Midland Red bus memories kept alive at transport museum

It's now exactly 40 years since a fleet of distinctive Midland Red buses last carried passengers all around the Midlands, but a transport museum in Worcestershire remains determined to preserve their memory. Just off junction three of the M42, about 10 miles from the centre of Birmingham, sits Transport Museum...
TRAFFIC
countryliving.com

Cotswold town of Stroud named best place to live 2021

The Cotswold town of Stroud, near Gloucester, has been named the "best place to live in the UK" by the Sunday Times' annual review of British hotspots. Located in the Gloucestershire countryside and only a 90 minute journey from London's Paddington Station, it makes sense that the thriving Cotswold town is such a favourable location amongst those looking to escape the city.
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury and High Wycombe could be named the worst towns to live

Two of Buckinghamshire towns are in the running to be named one of the worst places to live. Aylesbury has taken the 18th spot as the worst place to live in England before, whilst High Wycombe did not quite make it into the top 50. The satirical website, iLiveHere.co.uk, sees...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Sainsbury's apologises for 6p-off special offer gaffe

Shoppers were both surprised and bemused by a Sainsbury's special offer that promised a whole 6p off their shopping. The vouchers - offering a 6p saving if they spent £30 - were sent out to customers by the supermarket giant. One shopper from Stevenage said she "couldn't believe it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

Scottish and Welsh pubs to lose out as New Year’s Eve revellers opt for England

Pub landlords in Scotland and Wales look set to have their New Year’s Eve profits “killed” as punters plan to pour into England for celebrations free of restrictions. Thousands of people are expected to escape to England on Friday night to avoid coronavirus restrictions imposed by First Ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Postcards from Lanzarote arrive in Devon seven years late

Four postcards sent from Lanzarote, the Canary Islands, have been delivered to their intended destination in Devon, seven years late. Jan and Terry Chudley, from Whipton, Exeter, sent the postcards while on holiday in December 2014. They were surprised to receive calls from their relatives this December to ask if...
U.K.
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Man City forward Lauren Hemp signs new deal until 2024

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp has signed a new contract with the club until June 2024. City's top-scorer in the Women's Super League this season has scored 28 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions since joining from Bristol City in May 2018. The 21-year-old made her full England debut...
WORLD
The Independent

More rail chaos as mass train cancellations mark start of working year

For rail commuters, the first working day of the new year is normally when services are restored after Christmas engineering work. But in 2022, hundreds of thousands of passengers face widespread cancellations from Sussex to Scotland. The reason: thousands of train crew isolating because of coronavirus.One in 10 rail staff are believed to be off work, causing the cancellation of hundreds of trains.London Victoria was due to reopen for Southern trains after an engineering project that began on Christmas Day. But the main hub for the network – serving  south London, Surrey and Sussex – will remain closed for another...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Electric buses should be made in Wales not imported, says minister

Electric buses should be made in Wales instead of being imported from China, Wales' deputy minister for climate change has said. Lee Waters wants to see an electric bus factory opened in Wales to create green jobs. But one UK manufacturer said it had approached the Welsh government to build...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Seal rescued after swimming from Scotland to pub near Bristol

An seal pup travelled from Scotland to the front door of a pub near Bristol. The lone pup - called Neoprene by the pub landlord and renamed Nacho by the RSPCA - turned up at The Old Lock and Weir in Hanham on Sunday. The seal was taken to RSCPA...
ANIMALS
The Independent

England experiences coldest night this winter

Snow falls were expected to follow England’s coldest night of the winter so far, the Met Office said.A band of cloud across Northern Ireland western Scotland and northern England was expected to cause snow on Thursday, with wintry conditions continuing overnight.It follows Topcliffe in North Yorkshire recording a chilly minus 8C overnight, making it the coldest temperature recorded in England this winter.Temperatures fell to -8.0°C at Topcliffe during the early hours of this morning 📉 This makes it the coldest night in England so far this winter ❄️ pic.twitter.com/luff4BE1kY— Met Office (@metoffice) January 6, 2022Blustery conditions will make the...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Govia Thameslink Railway cuts trains to cope with impact of Covid

A number of trains into London have been cancelled by the UK's largest train operator to cope with the impact of Covid on staffing. Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said it would run a reduced timetable to help ensure a more reliable service and fewer last-minute cancellations. Thameslink, Great Northern and...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

9 photos of Aylesbury that show why it is the 'worst place to live in England'

Aylesbury has taken the throne as the worst place to live in the UK - and we shall prove it in these hideous photos. Two of the towns in Buckingham were both in the running for the worst place to live in England for 2022 - with Aylesbury taking the top spot and High Wycombe ranking 35th.
U.K.
BBC

