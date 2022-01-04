Wednesday Tips

Snow falls were expected to follow England’s coldest night of the winter so far, the Met Office said.A band of cloud across Northern Ireland western Scotland and northern England was expected to cause snow on Thursday, with wintry conditions continuing overnight.It follows Topcliffe in North Yorkshire recording a chilly minus 8C overnight, making it the coldest temperature recorded in England this winter.Temperatures fell to -8.0°C at Topcliffe during the early hours of this morning 📉 This makes it the coldest night in England so far this winter ❄️ pic.twitter.com/luff4BE1kY— Met Office (@metoffice) January 6, 2022Blustery conditions will make the...
Comments / 0