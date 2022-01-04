ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poultry farm damaged in Syria air strike

Bradford Era
 2 days ago

Syrian civil defence group the White Helmets have released video showing...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

US News and World Report

Israeli Tanks Fire Warning Shots Along Syrian Frontier, Israeli Military Says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli tanks fired warning shots along the frontier with Syria in the Golan Heights after several suspicious figures were spotted near an Israeli force operating in the area, the Israeli military said. Syria's state news agency SANA said explosions were heard in the Quneitra region late on...
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Saudi Forces Receive Distress Call from Oil Tanker

It's the latest in a series of incidents this week off Yemen's coast. Unidentified assailants harassed an oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition said late on Wednesday after receiving a distress call from the vessel. The coalition, which is fighting the Iran-backed Houthi group...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Monitor: Rockets Fired at US Base in East Syria

Pro-Iran militia fighters fired shells towards a US base in eastern Syria's Al-Omar oil field on Wednesday, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The development came one day after the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria said they had foiled a rocket...
MILITARY
Columbian

U.S.-led coalition launches Syria strikes

WASHINGTON — The U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria, officials said Tuesday. The strikes against the launch sites apparently were conducted by U.S. forces, but a statement issued...
MILITARY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. conducts strikes in Syria after indirect fire threatens troops

The U.S. military conducted strikes in Syria after indirect fire posed what a U.S.-led coalition official called "an imminent threat" to troops near Green Village, a base in the east of the country near the Iraqi border. While the U.S. is not officially confirming it conducted the strikes, a defense...
MILITARY
raleighnews.net

Russian Jets Knock Out Water Supply In Syria's Idlib

Russian warplanes have bombed a pumping station that provides water to rebel-controlled Idlib city in northwestern Syria, potentially depriving hundreds of thousands of people in the overcrowded city of water, according to witnesses and a monitoring group. Russian Sukhoi jets dropped bombs in Idlib and several surrounding villages on January...
MILITARY
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Russian jets bomb rebel-held Idlib in Syria, witnesses say

AMMAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russian jets bombed areas near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Sunday, witnesses and rebel sources said, marking a new year flare-up for the last opposition-held bastion. War planes flying at high altitude, which tracking centres said were Russian Sukhoi jets, dropped bombs on...
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Satellite images show damage after Israeli missile strike on Syrian port

The port of Latakia was hit by a missile which caused major damage and started a blaze on Tuesday. Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smouldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched...
MILITARY
The Independent

Thousands flee homes in Syria after Turkish bombardments

Thousands of people in northeast Syria have fled their homes after Turkish bombing over the last week, in what rights groups warn is the largest wave of displacement since Ankara’s incursion into Kurdish-held territory in 2019.The closure of the main United Nationsaid crossing into the battle-ravaged area has hampered efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis.  Just a handful of coronavirus testing kits are available at the moment despite the new Omicron variant taking hold, while medical, water, food and farming supplies are also said to be critically low.The sole civilian border point between Northeast Syria and Iraq was closed in...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi-led coalition launches 'large-scale' Yemen operation after deadly strike

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after missiles fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years. In a statement on the Huthis' Telegram channel, he said the rebels had launched three ballistic missiles on Jazan, a southern region of the kingdom bordering Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY

