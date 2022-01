The weather might be frigid in Calgary at the moment, but the drama surrounding their search for a new arena remains red-hot. Following a slew of reports that surfaced last week suggesting that the deal between the City of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation to develop a new downtown event center that would include a brand new arena for the Calgary Flames had fallen through, CSEC has offered an update on the matter that will do little to quell concerns.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO