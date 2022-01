Being a free-to-play game, Fortnite is heavily driven by microtransactions. If you want to grab a new skin, emote, or other cosmetic, chances are you’ll either have to pay for it or earn it via the game’s battle pass, which also costs real-world money. In the interest of fiscal responsibility, one might want to keep tabs on how much they’re spending on Epic’s battle royale. Unfortunately, there’s no quick and easy way to check the total amount of money you’ve spent in-game. However, this guide will show you a few ways you can get a rough idea of how much you’ve spent filling out your locker.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO