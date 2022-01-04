Oceano Working On New Music

Folk artist Mike Telega embues his engaging, heartfelt songs with the high-touch qualities that make folk so honest and likeable. “Winter Birds,” with fiddle and a steel guitar whining so beautifully, helps paint a picture that we’ve all witnessed––the lonely sight of birds flying south for the winter. And while Telega’s voice is an average instrument, its unadorned realness fits the music perfectly. “Forever and a Day” is our favorite, just a catchy, briskly paced tune with a tasty harmonica solo. Finally, “Monsters” is a look back at regret and disappointment, a reality that is sweetened by the beautiful female backup voice that supports Telega’s own. This artist would really shine in an intimate, coffeehouse setting.
