Oceano Working On New Music

By wookubus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOceano have been working on new music as of late. The band’s frontman Adam Warren shared the below brief video of that, while the following update was posted on the band’s social media:. “We’ve been doing our best to keep up with y’all...

Green Day tease new music

Green Day are teasing new music with the release of a video snippet in time for the holidays. The group are sharing footage from an unspecified period at RAK Studios in London, UK that features images of the band members accompanied by a soundtrack of an uptempo tune with Billie Joe Armstriong singing before the clip ends with the phrase “1972.”
The Chainsmokers Are Back with New Music

Almost like they new the pandemic was coming, The Chainsmokers announced they'd be taking a step back nearly two years ago with this message:. There was hope in that message however, that when they came back they'd bring new music with them...and the wait is over. If you've been part of Alex and Drew's email or text list, you may have got a nice surprise today with a message reading:
New Music Critique: Mike Telega

Folk artist Mike Telega embues his engaging, heartfelt songs with the high-touch qualities that make folk so honest and likeable. “Winter Birds,” with fiddle and a steel guitar whining so beautifully, helps paint a picture that we’ve all witnessed––the lonely sight of birds flying south for the winter. And while Telega’s voice is an average instrument, its unadorned realness fits the music perfectly. “Forever and a Day” is our favorite, just a catchy, briskly paced tune with a tasty harmonica solo. Finally, “Monsters” is a look back at regret and disappointment, a reality that is sweetened by the beautiful female backup voice that supports Telega’s own. This artist would really shine in an intimate, coffeehouse setting.
Coldplay Will Stop Creating New Music After 2025

All good things must come to an end — at least that’s how Coldplay feels. The British band only has about three years left before they plan to stop making new music. “Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that, I think we will only tour,” frontman Chris Martin recently announced on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”
Britney Spears shares on social media that she’s working on new music

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share that she is working on new music, posting a video of herself singing in her bathroom. Spears wrote in the caption: “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.” She then added: “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”
New Music Critique: Shaheed404

Style: Hip-Hop GA-born Shaheed404 made a name for himself with debut Everlasting in Atlanta Funk. 404 would be considered a conscious rapper. Channeling A Tribe Called Quest with throwback arrangements, the single “Midnight” is sparse, relying on a murky bass and simple 808 beats. “Homecoming” demonstrates excellent risks in production, impressive panning and dropped EQ, but the basics––being able to determine vocals clearly amid other elements––can use work. The forthcoming follow-up, Season 2, boasts lead single “What U Want,” which features ghostly panning vocals over melancholy swirling guitars. “W.U.W.” has some of the catchiest melodies and biggest hooks, although the doubled vocals do not come in clean.
Reunited Deadguy Planning To Write New Music

Reunited pioneering metalcore outfit Deadguy are planning to attempt to work on new material sometime in the not too distant future. The group’s last proper output was 1996’s “Screamin’ With The Deadguy Quintet“, which itself isn’t particularly revered due to the key lineup changes it featured.
Nekrogoblikon Debut “This Is It” Music Video, New Album Due In April

Nekrogoblikon‘s fifth full-length album “The Fundamental Slimes And Humours” is officially headed for an April 01st release date. A music video for a new single titled “This Is It” from the record has newly gone up online to coincide with the album’s reveal. That song is the second to emerge from the outing thus far, following “Right Now“, which arrived this past November.
Rumored Clip Of New Meshuggah Music Emerges Online

There’s been a lot of speculation brewing online recently about Meshuggah potentially being set to launch what is thought to be their long-awaited new album “Immutable” this April. Various fans have been active on Reddit to seemingly confirm the authenticity of a promo site launched for the apparent album over at immutable.se.
Static Dress Launch “Di-SinTer” Music Video

Rising UK post hardcore band Static Dress have uploaded a music video for their latest single, “Di-SinTer“. The song boasts a guest cameo from King Yosef and an official music video for it directed by the band themselves is ready for your to experience below.
CODE ORANGE Vocalist Discusses Working With BILLY CORGAN On New Music

Last June, Code Orange revealed they were in the studio with The Smashing Pumpkins guitarist and vocalist Billy Corgan. Now in an interview with Lead Singer Syndrome With Shane Told, Code Orange vocalist Jami Morgan elaborated that the band was working on a handful of demos with Corgan. Morgan added that it was a great learning experience and that a lot of songs they worked on together have not yet been released.
New Music Critique: ViciousTBN

ViciousTBN “eats these raps with chopsticks,”––his words, according to the single “Chopsticks.” The Virginia-based artist has a lot of energy at the mic. His brash voice is made brasher when vocals are doubled on all productions. “Grind All Night” is very good, with a technically complicated backbeat. “I Got It” is a standout cypher with verses by TBN mates Don Tober, Day Da Don, Qeynote. The songs feature melancholy instrumentals, almost reminiscent of the violin score from Schindler’s List. The sound itself seems a bit dated––not up to the same level and formulas of current trap music. We don’t totally wish to make an example out of ViciousTBN, but Instagram and SoundCloud can only take you so far. Please get a real website.
Bonobo – ‘Fragments’ review: veteran dance don offers a richly rewarding start to the year

There’s a particular sort of music that thrives in months like these, and it’s often Bonobo’s. Now that the festivities have fizzled out and all the big shots – Adele, Ed Sheeran, ABBA – have had their fill, scrappy upstarts are chancing their luck at Number One and thoughtful, meditative music has a chance to shine. Electronic musician Simon Green’s decision to share his seventh album ‘Fragments’ in January – almost five years to the day of his previous, ‘Migration’ – feels pointed; the month’s slower pace encourages you to let an album as richly rewarding as this envelop you completely.
Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

To label a piece of music as "alternative" is to, in some sense, stand in contrast to what the phrase intends to express. Before the rise of the term as a somewhat identifiable genre that took shape in the '90s, music from the post-punk era took on forms that differentiated from the mainstream rock and commercial pop that dominated airwaves.
Britney Spears Confirms Comeback: New Music is “In The Works”

Britney Spears is cooking up new music. With the singer’s controversial conservatorship in rearview, it appears the star is strutting forward with gusto to the release of all-new material. It was initially thought – and largely inferred by the Spears herself – that she’d take a spell out of...
