I hope you all enjoyed the break and I wish you a Happy New Year!. While we have some uncertainty before us with the Omicron variant, we are committed to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 at Hunnewell and across all WPS schools. Teachers and staff are in the process of testing before returning to the classroom and we will be revisiting all of our mitigation strategies, proper mask wearing, hand washing, hand sanitizing during our morning meetings with students. We will confirm all of our seating charts first thing tomorrow and continue to provide at least 6′ of distance during lunch and snack. Of course, we will make use of our outdoors space when temperatures allow, so please make sure your child is dressed for inclement weather.

