ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Shop Dash’s new line of kitchen essentials for healthy cooking in 2022

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we enter a new year, some of the best resolutions abound: workout more, sleep more, journal more. But cooking more results in yummy treats to eat — and we love that. On days where you’re not perusing the websites of some of the best meal kits we tried — or...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The One Kitchen Item Ree Drummond Couldn't Live Without

It's important to have all the right equipment and gear in your kitchen: You will want all the essentials you need to recreate your favorite celebrity chef's recipes. But sometimes, it's not the most expensive kitchen items that are the most useful or the most used. In Season 7 of "The Pioneer Woman," an episode aptly titled "Essential Cooking Tools" follows Ree Drummond on a spin through a kitchen store. While there, she purchases some of her favorite tools as a wedding gift (via Food Network). We would personally love a gift and some cooking advice from Drummond, so our ears perked up.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Healthy Cooking#Shop Dash#Dash Coffee Maker#Dash S Coffee Maker#Dash Mini Waffle Maker#Dash Compact Air Fryer
Glamour

The Best Air Fryer Recipes to Start Making on Repeat

Air fryers are one of the best gifts the culinary gods have given us in recent years. So when it came to rounding up the best air fryer recipes, we took things very seriously. There are, oh, zillions of air fryer recipes on the internet, so we had to find the ones that are truly worth your air-frying energy. The qualifications? They have to be simple, healthy, and—most importantly—absolutely delicious.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
Eyewitness News

Something's Cooking: Blue Plate Kitchen

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Christmas is just a few days away and you know what that means. New Year's Day is right around the corner too and one local establishment wants to help ensure you celebrate 2022 in style. "This drink also has luster dust so it glitters," Carlina...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
themanual.com

The Best Ninja Air Fryer To Make Meals in a Snap

Whether you’re looking to make healthier cooking choices or searching for kitchen tools that work in counter spaces, you’ve probably considered getting an air fryer. This innovative and super popular appliance can create everything from perfectly crispy French fries to wonderfully tender steak using little to no oil. Air fryers come in several different styles, including basket-style, which is great for foods like fries. An oven-style which is ideal for vegetables and proteins, and even toaster oven styles that can roast, bake, and broil in addition to air fry.
LIFESTYLE
Food Network

The Best After-Christmas Kitchen Sales to Shop Now

If you’re in the market for a new cookware set, don’t sleep on Caraway Home. This cookware brand is nontoxic, nonstick and lives up to the hype you see all over your social media. For the end of the year, Caraway is putting a giant bundle on sale for 20% off. Shop the cookware set and bakeware set and get the whole thing on sale. If you’re not quite ready to splurge on replacing every piece of cookware in your kitchen, stick to the cookware set, which is on sale for $100 off.
SHOPPING
Salon

Trying to recreate Hamburger Helper was the best thing for my cooking in 2021

One of the best things that I did this year for my cooking practice, if you will, was embarking on a journey to make the perfect homemade version of Hamburger Helper. As I'm typing this out, I recognize how ridiculous it sounds, but to borrow and bastardize a line from the "Royal Tenenbaums, immediately after making this statement, I realized that it was true.
FOOD & DRINKS
Harper's Bazaar

17 Spring Clothing Essentials to Shop Early on Amazon

Right now, you're bundling up in puffer jackets, wool mittens, and fleece-lined tights. Neutral tones have long taken over; "cozy" is the best word to describe your most-worn items. But before you know it, spring will come back again—and you'll want your wardrobe to be ready, including skin-baring tops and linen sets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

We have entered a transitory time of the year. In my restaurant days, this span was frenzied as we wrapped up our final holiday parties and prepared for the absolute endurance test that is New Year’s Eve. Since hanging up my apron and transitioning to housewife-sized kitchen appliances, the 10 days between winter solstice and the new year have come to represent a time of rest and reflection in my life. I am feeling this exquisitely in 2021. My spouse and I have completed our move back inside city limits and we are overjoyed. We are up to our eyeballs in nesting both literally with settling in and hygge-style with warm blankets and puppy snuggles.
RECIPES
utahstories.com

BOWLS OF FLAVOR: Deer Valley’s New Fresh Tracks Kitchen

Last week, I finally got my first ski day of the season. And I did it at my favorite local ski resort: Deer Valley. One reason I love Deer Valley Resort so much – endless powder notwithstanding – is the amenities. Deer Valley Resort has the best dining options around, including a new eatery I visited called Fresh Tracks Kitchen.
RESTAURANTS
hiconsumption.com

LG’s Innovative Kitchen Duo Ushers in the Next Evolution of Home Cooking

It’s a great time to be a food lover and home cook. Companies throughout the food industry are pouring their resources into developing innovative products that make cooking high-end meals at home easier, simpler, and cheaper. Given the public’s embrace of new, technical cooking forms like sous vide, companies are applying that science to other cooking mediums to get an edge on competitors. One of the biggest standouts in culinary innovation is LG, which just announced a new kitchen duo that has the potential to change home cooking forever.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

How to Clean the Kitchen After You Cook in 5 Easy Steps

Ever stared at your kitchen after a meal and wondered who could have made such a mess? So have we. Washing up may be the least enjoyable part of cooking at home and often takes the longest. While cleaning as you cook may sound like a smart strategy, it's not quite realistic when there's little downtime during cooking. Not to mention, multitasking can lead to its own problems, including a burnt dinner.
LIFESTYLE
wxxinews.org

Cooking up food and identity in Pailin Chongchitnant's "Hot Thai Kitchen"

For more than 12 years, Pailin Chongchitnant has hosted the YouTube cooking show Hot Thai Kitchen. Chongchitnant's recipes (of which there are hundreds, free to access online) aim to offer a deeper understanding of the steps and the ingredients that make Thai cuisine so distinct. They also highlight the cultural background of each dish; from steaming bowls of tom kha gai to crispy coconut corn fritters, Chongchitnant weaves stories from her own life and childhood into each video. (My personal favorite is her recipe for instant pot massaman curry; the freshly toasted warm spices and rich curry is more soul-nourishing and flavorful than any bowl I've had at a restaurant).
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy